Charlotte Hornets Debut on Their New Court Design

The Charlotte Hornets have an entirely new design on the hardwood this season. They took it back to the old days as Hornets added a ton of new graphics to the court, with the design that they unveiled back in August. The inspiration from the design came from back in the 90’s.
The purpose of the old school design is to celebrate the city of Charlotte’s 30th year in the NBA. With multi-color gradients, some honeycomb designs, and basketballs painted onto the court, the Hornets have their nostalgic feeling back from the 90’s. Check it out!
The Court in Charlotte
Along with the unveiling of the actual design, the Hornets social media team put together this excellent, 90’s inspired video. Although it is entirely different from what NBA fans are used to, plenty of basketball fans seem to like it on social media. Usually, a new design like this on the court would get a negative reaction on Twitter, but a lot of basketball fans seem to like it.
A Few Responses
The Honeycomb Was a Hit
Everybody Loves a Good Throwback
The Court Takes Away the Pain
No Comments
Discuss on Facebook