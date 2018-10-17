Charlotte Hornets Debut on Their New Court Design

The Charlotte Hornets have an entirely new design on the hardwood this season. They took it back to the old days as Hornets added a ton of new graphics to the court, with the design that they unveiled back in August. The inspiration from the design came from back in the 90’s.

The purpose of the old school design is to celebrate the city of Charlotte’s 30th year in the NBA. With multi-color gradients, some honeycomb designs, and basketballs painted onto the court, the Hornets have their nostalgic feeling back from the 90’s. Check it out!

The Court in Charlotte

#Hornets30 HERE. WE. GO. Can't wait to see the best fans in the #NBA here tonight to witness the Hornets playing on this court for the first time since 1997 😎🤙 https://t.co/bGoa8pGfM0 pic.twitter.com/zqKenp0jqQ — Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) October 17, 2018

Along with the unveiling of the actual design, the Hornets social media team put together this excellent, 90’s inspired video. Although it is entirely different from what NBA fans are used to, plenty of basketball fans seem to like it on social media. Usually, a new design like this on the court would get a negative reaction on Twitter, but a lot of basketball fans seem to like it.

A Few Responses

A look at the Hornets' court for tonight's opener against the Bucks 🔥 pic.twitter.com/HMwEZuO2zR — The Crossover (@TheCrossover) October 17, 2018

The Honeycomb Was a Hit

The Charlotte Hornets' court is dope AF. I love the honeycomb in the paint. pic.twitter.com/3sFkn2rtJK — Chris Walder (@WalderSports) October 17, 2018

Everybody Loves a Good Throwback

this throwback hornets court is niceyyy pic.twitter.com/9dYGsmWVcY — William Lou (@william_lou) October 17, 2018

The Court Takes Away the Pain