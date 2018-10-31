Chiefs Look to Obi Melifonwu to Possibly Fill Void for Eric Berry

The Kansas City Chiefs didn’t make a home-run move as expected on Tuesday when the trade deadline was vastly approaching. All throughout the season, the Chiefs were involved with trade discussions on multiple occasions. Though they are one of the best teams in the NFL currently, there’s still room for improvement on the defensive side of the ball as long as Marcus Peters and Eric Berry are out of the picture.

Peters won’t be back, as they traded him away. But Berry is expected to return. Nobody can figure out when, though. He’s been dealing with an Achilles/Heel injury ever since last season. While the Chiefs remain optimistic that he will play this year, they refuse to set a timetable for a return for the veteran safety.

So, throughout the entire first half of the season, the Chiefs were rumored to be in on the trading action for a safety, and or, cornerback. They were tied to Earl Thomas, which quickly went away since he was injured and ruled out the rest of the season.

Then, they were rumored to have interest in New York Giants cornerback, Janoris Jenkins but the trade deadline came and went without a move. The Chiefs aren’t going to sit still though. Without any idea of when Berry will come back, the Chiefs are going to dip into free agency to find somebody to help out.

Is Obi Melifonwu Getting the Second Shot?

The #Chiefs stood pat during the trade deadline, but may not be done adding. Source said they are getting a visit from former #Raiders safety Obi Melifonwu as they wait for Eric Berry to return. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 31, 2018

During the 2017 NFL Draft, the Oakland Raiders selected the safety, Obi Melifonwu with their second-round pick. Unfortunately, his very short tenure as a Raiders’ safety was derailed due to multiple injuries that landed him on the Injured Reserve more than once, which eventually led to Melifonwu’s release in October of 2018.

Despite not being wanted by the Raiders, the second-year veteran still has some interest around the league. He worked out with the New Orleans Saints recently, and now he’s going to pay a visit to the Chiefs. It won’t be a significant move, but it does sort of indicating where Eric Berry is at with his rehabilitation process. If he were closer to returning, the Chiefs probably wouldn’t look to make a panic move right now. But it’s getting harder to be optimistic about Berry’s return at this point.