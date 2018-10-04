College Football Odds: Week 6 Betting Lines & Trends

With college football entering its October portion of the schedule, there are three games involving ranked teams facing off in Week 6 on Saturday.

The earliest start has No. 19 Texas and No. 7 Oklahoma in the annual Red River Showdown at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, with the Sooners at -7.5 at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. It’s a true neutral-site game at the State Fair of Texas as half the stadium will be wearing OU crimson and half UT burnt orange.

Both schools are 2-0 in the Big 12, with the Sooners still clear favorites to win it again behind Heisman Trophy candidate Kyler Murray. While Oklahoma has won six of the past eight in this series, the Longhorns have covered the previous five.

From the SEC, it’s No. 5 LSU visiting No. 22 Florida – those schools are annual crossover opponents with the Tigers in the West Division and the Gators in the East. Thus, it’s potentially an SEC title game preview but most believe that will be Alabama vs. Georgia. LSU already has beaten two ranked teams away from home in Miami and Auburn. The Gators won at then-No. 23 Mississippi State last Saturday, 13-6. LSU is giving 2.5 points in this one and has covered eight consecutive SEC games.

If No. 6 Notre Dame wins at No. 24 Virginia Tech on Saturday night, the Irish might have a clear path to the College Football Playoff because they don’t play a conference title game and they should be favored in every remaining game with no opponents currently ranked. Notre Dame is a 6.5-point favorite against the Hokies, who recently lost their starting quarterback to injury. Virginia Tech has won 12 straight games against independent schools.

Could be a letdown game for No. 3 Ohio State as it hosts Indiana in what has been a lopsided rivalry. The Buckeyes have won the past 19 in the series by an average of more than 23 points per game. OSU is -25.5 on Saturday but may be a bit flat off an emotional comeback win at Penn State last week – and the Hoosiers have covered six of the past seven in the series according to the OddsShark College Football Database.

Will Nebraska get its first win of a hugely disappointing season? Not likely as the Cornhuskers, on a school-record eight-game skid overall, are 19-point underdogs at No. 16 Wisconsin. The Badgers have covered five of the past seven in this Big Ten series.

