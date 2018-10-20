21 Best Compression Leggings & Tights for Women

The best compression leggings for women are versatile and can assist in recovery as well as the demands of impact training and competition. Tights with graduated compression help promote blood flow, which can reduce muscle soreness and fatigue. We’ve rounded up the best compression tights for women on the go.
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $29.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $19.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $30.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $150.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $103.88 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $89.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $168.19 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $29.87 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $63.95 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $169.95 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $77.46 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $20.95 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $74.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $19.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $26.05 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $21.69 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $23.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $52.79 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $29.95 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $20.98 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $28.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
-
1. Core 10 Lightweight Compression LeggingPrice: $29.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Stays in place during many different activities
- Fabric has a light sheen
- Available in many colors and sizes
- Lighter colors may show sweat marks
- Runs slightly large
- Some athletes wish there was more compression
Amazon’s own brand, Core 10, offers value-oriented compression tights for women. These tights feature a comfortable mid-rise fit that works well for a variety of activities. As an added bonus, the tights are also squat-proof and are designed to remain firmly in place during workouts. Light compression holds you in place without feeling too restrictive.
The combination Spandex and polyester material delivers a subtle sheen. These tights come in many colors and sizes.
Find more Core 10 Lightweight Compression Legging information and reviews here.
-
2. Reebok Performance Compression PantsPros:
Cons:
- Versatile tights that work well for yoga, running, etc.
- Available in several colors and sizes
- Reduced chafing and slipping
- A few mention the waistband can slide down when running
- Some say the tights run big
- Key pocket is a bit small
If you’re looking for an overall value, check out these Reebok compression leggings. For starters, they’re versatile and will work for everything from yoga to running to workouts at the gym. The compression is supportive without being restrictive, and is enough to increase blood flow and circulation so that you don’t experience as much muscle fatigue during workouts.
The material is lightweight and wicks moisture from the skin to keep you comfortable, even on warm days. As an added bonus, the leggings stay securely in place without sliding down as you exercise. Available color options range from solid colors to fun prints, ensuring that you’ll find a pair of tights to match your wardrobe.
Find more Reebok Performance Compression Pants information and reviews here.
-
3. SKINS A400Price: $30.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Designed to reduce lactic acid
- 50+ UV protection
- Moisture management
- Low waistband
- Some wish there was more leg compression
- See-through rear panels
The SKINS A400 compression tight is designed for active women who want to reduce next-day muscle strain. These tights are specifically made for reducing lactic acid in the muscles by using dynamic gradient compression. The result is an increase in natural performance and reduction in post-workout fatigue as more oxygen is delivered to the muscles.
Subtle reflective graphics make you more visible to others on the road or trails. Moisture management keeps the skin breathing to help regulate your body temperature. The fabric features a 50+ UV protection. Other highlights include an A-seam designed to eliminate chafing along with warp knit fabric for controlled compression.
Find more SKINS A400 information and reviews here.
-
4. CEP Dynamic+ Run Tights 2.0Price: $150.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Comfortable and stretch spandex and nylon blend
- Zippered storage pocket
- Reflective details
- A bit pricey
- Only comes in one color
- Designed for 150 washes before quality may decline
Whether you’re looking to speed up recovery after a run or you’re interested in boosting your performance, the CEP Dynamic+ Run Tights 2.0 are a practical choice. These tights have flat seams to reduce the risk of chafing. They’re also designed for a snug and supportive anatomical fit. Compression panels around the thigh offer extra support and stability for the quads and hamstrings.
There’s also plenty of support around the calf muscles. A blend of spandex and nylon provides a mix of stretch and comfort. Other running-friendly features include a zippered key storage pocket and reflective details for increased safety on late night and early morning runs. These CEP tights also have reflective black material for reduced absorption from sun rays to help runners remain cooler during workouts.
-
5. CW-X StabilyxPrice: $103.88Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Provides targeted support in knees and core
- Women-specific anatomy
- UVA/UVB protection
- Some found the reflective material can wash off
- A bit thick for warmer temperatures
- Shorter women may find that the knee support doesn’t hit where it should
If you’re looking for overall support in the knees, hips, and core, these tights are a solid choice. Because they provide targeted support to the knees and core, these tights are best suited for running and other activities that require knee support. Patented bands help hold the ligaments and muscles together for a more stable knee joint.
The anatomy is also designed specifically for women. Both the key pocket and waistband are double-reinforced with a flat drawcord. The body material features a four-way stretch and keeps moisture away from the body to help regulate body temperature. It also offers UPF 50+ UVA/UVB protection and offers a flat seam construction.
Find more CW-X Women’s Stabilyx Tights information and reviews here.
-
6. 2XU Mid-Rise ReflectPrice: $89.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 360 degree reflective detailing
- Targeted compression support
- Comfortable, wide waistband
- Not ideal for colder temperatures
- Waistband may be a bit too high for some
- Pricey
The reflective elements on these tights make you more visible to cars and others on the road in low light. These tights feature 360-degree reflective detailing around the calves for added safety. They also offer specific compression support for glutes, quads, adductors, hamstrings and calves. Other features include flatlock seams to minimize chafing and a wide waistband that includes storage for keys, phones and other small items. A 12-month warranty is included for peace of mind. These tights are machine washable but should be hung to dry.
Find more 2XU Mid-Rise Reflect Compression Tights information and reviews here.
-
7. CW-X Endurance Generator Compression TightsPrice: $168.19Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Support panels in abdomen and lower back
- Improves circulation for faster recovery
- Comes with a small storage pocket for keys
- Not the easiest to put on
- Pricey
- Some say the material is see-through
These full-length compression pants from CW-X are designed with female endurance athletes in mind. Of course you don’t have to be an endurance athlete to use the tights, but certain features such as targeted support for the quads, calves and knee joints, along with panels in the lower back and abdomen for added support, are particularly helpful for endurance athletes.
The tights provide targeted stability and support to susceptible areas without compromising movement or range of motion. Not only does this targeted support help boost circulation, it can also reduce the risk of muscular damage by minimizing fatigue and excess movement. Features such as a small storage pocket for keys and other essentials, reflective details and UPF50+ protection make these tights suitable for outdoor activities. According to the Skin Cancer Foundation, clothing worn outdoors in regions of high exposure to ultraviolet rays should have a rating of at least UPF 50+.
-
8. CompressionZ High Waisted LeggingsPrice: $29.87Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Ideal for yoga, running and gym workouts
- Moisture-wicking material
- Can help reduce muscle soreness and pain
- Tight leg seams
- Top waist band can dig into skin
- Some wish there was more compression
These affordable full-length compression pants are suitable for running, yoga, workouts at the gym, and your other favorite activities. The material features a four-way stretch for increased comfort and reduced fatigue. It’s also moisture-wicking to help keep your skin dry and minimize odor-causing bacteria.
Managing excess moisture also helps to cut down on irritation, chafing, and excessive wetness. These compression tights help maintain your energy levels by minimizing excessive muscle motion. They can also reduce pain during and after a workout in addition to sore and stiff muscles. Instead of targeted support in a specific area, you’ll benefit from full leg support.
Find more CompressionZ Compression Leggings information and reviews here.
-
9. Zensah XTPrice: $63.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Specifically designed for female runners
- Includes reflective details
- Features compression from hip to ankle
- Several caution the cut is quite low
- Taller consumers may find them a bit too short
- Some say the waist slides down during activity
These lightweight compression tights are specifically designed to suit female runners, but their targeted muscle support makes these compression leggings just as suitable for cross-training and other activities. Features include multi-way stretch for uncompromised mobility when running, along with reflective details for added safety, especially during runs later in the evening and early in the morning. The fast-drying material wicks away moisture to keep skin feeling cool and comfortable. These tights have compression from the hip to ankle for maximum recovery.
Find more Zensah XT Compression Tights information and reviews here.
-
10. CW-X Endurance Generator TightsPrice: $169.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Flat seam construction
- Abdominal support panel
- Designed for endurance sports
- Pricey
- Can be tough to find the right size for those who are in-between
- See-through material
Your favorite endurance activities require compression tights that can keep up with tough demands. These CW-X tights feature maximum shock absorption and stability for gentle yet continuous support. An abdominal support panel provides extra stability to your lower abdominal muscles along with back and hips to keep your entire core protected.
The combination nylon and Lycra material offers targeted support for the knees along with core joints and muscles. A flat seam construction eliminates abrasion and helps to reduce irritation and chafing. The moisture-wicking material keeps your skin dry and comfortable and features UV protection.
Find more CW-X Endurance Generator Tights information and reviews here.
-
11. SKINS DNAmic Compression TightsPrice: $77.46Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Dynamic gradient compression
- Designed to wrap and support key muscle groups
- Unique sizing system ensures a proper fit
- May need to size down for more compression
- Doesn’t have a storage pocket
- Some wish the waistband was higher
Dynamic gradient compression increases oxygen delivery to your muscles during a workout, making it particularly effective when you’re trying to speed up recovery after a workout. This often results in lower lactic acid build-up and a quicker recovery. A distinct sizing system ensures that you’ll find the most appropriate fit for your body. High-quality warp-knit material is combined with a spandex mix to promote elasticity and controlled compression.
These tights are specifically designed to wrap and support your body’s key muscle groups to help minimize vibration along with soreness and soft tissue damage that can occur after a workout. The material offers 50+ UV protection and is moisture-wicking to keep you dry and comfortable.
Find more SKINS DNAmic Compression Tights information and reviews here.
-
12. Homma High Waist Compression LeggingsPrice: $20.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Quick-drying material
- Comes in several sizes and colors
- High waist promotes body contouring
- Can be a bit see-through during certain movements
- Legs have seams
- A few women complain that the waistband tends to roll down
If you’re into high-rise waistbands, these compression leggings from Homma can be worth a close look. The leggings have a thick high-rise waistband that stays firmly put during workouts. Not only does the high waistband help keep the leggings in place, it also promotes body contouring.
The tights are made with a blend of nylon and spandex material, and feature both a tight fit and strong compression for working out. The material dries quickly and wicks moisture to keep your body temperature regulated. The multi-way stretch makes these compression tights a comfortable choice for your favorite workouts. Several sizes and colors are available.
-
13. 2XU Mid-Rise Compression TightsPrice: $74.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Wide and comfortable waistband
- Ideal for low and high impact training
- Graduated compression
- Waistband can be a bit low for taller women
- Uncomfortable tag
- Some note the material is see-through
If your idea of the best compression tights and leggings for women are those that stand out for their comfortable fit, these 2XU leggins are worth a look. One hallmark feature of these compression tights is their new waistband, which is comfortable and wide. You can also expect plenty of core support during your workout and during your post-workout recovery. The waistband also helps to enhance technique and stability, and works just as well for low and high impact training sessions.
Graduated compression helps to increase blood flow, which in turn helps to boost recovery and keeps muscles from getting as stiff and sore after a workout. Flatlock seams minimize chafing and discomfort. High filament yarns wick moisture from the skin for a dry and comfortable workout.
Find more 2XU Mid-Rise Compression Tights information and reviews here.
-
14. THE GYM PEOPLE Compression Yoga LeggingsPros:
Cons:
- Ideal for all types of workouts
- Breathable material designed to wick moisture
- Flatlock seams reduce irritation and chafing
- Not ideal for outdoor workouts in colder weather
- Tends to run small
- Some say the waistband tends to slide down
THE GYM PEOPLE Compression Yoga Leggings for women stand out for their comfortable fit. Unlike some compression pants that make your movements feel more restricted, these pants have enough stretch to make your favorite workouts comfortable. In fact, they’re so comfortable that you can wear them to run errands after a workout. Despite its stretchy nature, the material is thick enough so you don’t have to worry about modesty. They’re labeled as yoga leggings, but you can use these compression tights for just about any type of workout. An integrated storage pocket lets you stash keys and other essentials. These tights are available in several colors and sizes.
-
15. Rainbeau Curves Basix Compression Legging (Plus-Size)Price: $26.05Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Designed for plus-size women
- Blend of cotton and spandex material
- Comes in a wide range of sizes
- Compression isn't the strongest
- Some women wish there were more color options
- Waistband doesn't always stay in place
Finding plus-size compression leggings can be challenging. These compression leggings by Rainbeau Curves have comfortable features such as a wide lined gusset and pull-on closure for maximum comfort. Many women also appreciate the wide waistband and durable mesh lining. A blend of cotton and spandex material means the leggings are comfortable and stretchy enough for your favorite activities. You’ll find these compression leggings in two colors and a wide range of sizes.
-
16. TrainingGirl Sauna CaprisPrice: $21.69Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Compression waistband supports lower back and abdomen
- Ideal for your favorite indoor and outdoor activities
- Moisture-wicking exterior
- Material isn't breathable
- Only waistband offers compression
- Some complain of an initial odor
If you prefer to stay cool during workouts, these sauna capris may not be the ideal choice. While these compression leggings can be worn for just about any indoor or outdoor activity, their neoprene construction makes them the opposite of breathable. These leggings are designed for use in the sauna and will actually make you sweat more when worn. The leggings have a highly compressive waistband, which helps to support the lower back and abdominal areas. These pants have a lightweight construction and moisture-wicking exterior.
-
17. BUBBLELIME High Compression Yoga & Running PantsPrice: $23.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Medium thickness material
- Flattering streamlined design
- Comes in several colors
- Some women wish there was more compression
- Waist may slide down with movement
- Some of the colors don't appear as advertised
A blend of spandex and nylon materials makes these yoga tights a comfortable choice for your favorite workouts. They also have plenty of compression, which helps promote blood flow and circulation for speedier post-workout recoveries. The tights also have a wide and comfortable waistband. A 250 GSM rating means the material falls somewhere into the midweight category. In case you’re not familiar, GSM refers to grams per square meter. In general, the higher the number, the thicker (and more durable) the material. Some tights have limited pocket storage space (or may not even have any pockets at all). These tights are equipped with a hidden pocket for stashing smaller essentials such as keys and an ID card, along with an exterior pocket. You’ll find the tights in several different sizes and colors.
Find more BUBBLELIME High Compression Yoga & Running Pants information and reviews here.
-
18. Skins RY400 Compression TightsPrice: $52.79Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- A-seams specifically designed to eliminate chafing
- Gradient compression boosts recovery
- Spandex blend promotes natural movement
- Only comes in one color
- Can be tough to put on
- A bit thin for cooler temperatures
The Skins RY400 can be worn at any point during a workout, but they’re specifically designed to improve recovery. For starters, they’re engineered with gradient compression. According to Skins, this type of compression provides the optimal level of surface pressure for boosting circulation and oxygen delivery, which in turn helps speed up recovery. As with other athletic tights geared towards active women, these Skins compression tights are outfitted with panels to help stabilized and support muscles. Female athletes also appreciate the A-seams, which lie flat against the skin to reduce chafing. As an added bonus, the seams are stronger than the average stitch. The tights should be worn for at least three hours after a workout to enjoy the full benefits.
-
19. Copper Compression LeggingsPrice: $29.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Designed to support sore muscles
- Unique blend of copper and nylon material
- Ideal for a variety of workouts
- Compression isn't very pronounced
- Thin material
- Some dislike the shiny exterior
With their unique copper nylon material, the Copper Compression Leggings are designed for active women seeking a comfortable and supportive fit. These compression leggings help keep muscles and joints warm without restricting movement, so you can easily wear them for your favorite activities. As an added bonus, the tights also support sore and stiff muscles, both during and after workouts. If you prefer the convenience of machine-washable clothing, you’ll appreciate knowing that these compression tights are safe for the washing machine. Several sizes are available.
-
20. Dragon Fit Compression Yoga PantsPrice: $20.98Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Fit is compressive without being restrictive
- Ideal for a variety of activities
- Stretchy material
- Some women say they run big
- A few women complain about the waistband rolling down
- Material isn't very thick
If you’re looking for basic compression, a comfortable fit and an affordable price tag, consider the Dragon Fit Compression Yoga Pants. These yoga pants feature a high-rise waistband, which helps keep them securely in place during your favorite activities. The compression isn’t tight enough to be restrictive, but many women say it’s certainly noticeable during workouts.
You can wear these tights for a variety of activities, from running to yoga to gym workouts or simply out and about. The tights are made with a nylon and spandex blend, and can be found in several different colors. A storage pocket in the waistband provides a convenient place for stashing keys and other small essentials.
-
21. Active Research Compression PantsPrice: $28.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Ideal for yoga, running and gym workouts
- Useful for high and low impact activities
- Additional joint support
- Shorter women may find them a bit too long
- Tighter fit can make them more challenging to get on
- A few women complain about the waistband rolling down
As its name suggests, the Active Research Compression Pants are designed for women on the go. While these tights work particularly well for running, yoga and your favorite gym workouts, they’re just as suitable for a wide range of indoor and outdoor workouts. The compression pants are geared towards muscle and joint recovery, making them particularly useful for those post-workout aches and pains, along with muscle soreness. There’s also additional joint and muscle support to help prevent common sports-related injuries such as tendinitis, arthritis, shin splints and more.
Why do I need compression tights?
One of the biggest advantages of compression gear, including compression pants, is that anyone can benefit from them.
Maybe you're training for your first marathon and are hoping for some relief from frequently sore, achy muscles.
Or, you just started a new class at the gym and are searching for compression gear that offers targeted support for areas of concern, such as knees and hips.
What are the best compression leggings for women?
The best compression leggings for women are those that match your budget and lifestyle needs, whether you're a serious endurance athlete, a beginner or somewhere in between.
Aside from the cost of the leggings, the next biggest factor is likely the amount of compression they provide. Some tights offer firm compression with ample support, but tend to be harder to put on. Other leggings don't provide as much compression, but some women find the less restrictive material more comfortable.
How much compression do I need?
According to UPMC Health Beat, some of the main advantages of compression leggings for women are reduced chafing in more sensitive areas, a lower risk of heat exhaustion as excess moisture is wicked away, and lower overall muscle movement and oscillations, which leads to less fatigue and soreness.
Some tights are designed to provide the biggest advantages during workouts, while others are specifically designed for post-workout recovery.
If you're feeling sore and achy on a regular basis, it's worth slipping on a pair (or trying out a few pairs) to see which compression tights are right for you.
See Also:
Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.