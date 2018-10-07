Conor McGregor’s Family: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Conor McGregor is set to face Khabib Nurmagomedov in the Octagon on Saturday, October 6. He will have the full support of his family, including his parents, Margaret and Tony McGregor, who will more than likely both be in Las Vegas for the fight.

McGregor’s longtime girlfriend, Dee Devlin, is also expected to be on-hand, but may not be watching from the venue as she is pregnant with the couple’s second child.

McGregor also has two sisters, Erin and Aoife, who support him through and through.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. His Girlfriend, Dee Devlin, Is Pregnant With the Couple’s Second Child

As reported by Entertainment Tonight, McGregor and Devlin have made it to Round 2 of the baby grand prix. Devlin dropped the news on the sly In an Instagram post (seen below) for McGregor’s 30th birthday, captioning a picture of her man on a yacht, “Happy 30th birthday babe! Thank you for being you! Love you to bits from me, Conor jr and the bump,” complete with a heart emoji.

Fans and the media were quick to figure out exactly what “and the bump” meant. McGregor’s sister, Erin, is clearly excited to have another niece or nephew, commenting “Wohoooooo @deedevlin1 can’t wait x happy birthday brother” on the photo.

2. His 1-Year-Old Son Conor Jr. Makes Frequent Appearances on His Parents’ Instagram Pages

McGregor’s son, Conor Jr., is a frequent guest star on his famous father’s social media. Both Conor Sr. and Devlin regularly share snaps and videos of their adorable little boy.

An August 16 Instagram post shows the younger McGregor in a miniature Spyder convertible, captioned, “Who’s your daddy son! Hang out that soft top spyder, you are a McGregor.” You can see that photo below.

On August 8, Conor Sr. shared a family photo of himself, Devlin and Conor Jr. at the beach to celebrate Devlin’s birthday, saying, “Happy Birthday Queen Dee from your two big beasts. We love you Mammy.”

A July 8 series of pics shows Conor Sr. working out at Straight Blast Gym with his diaper-clad son in tow, including some shots of the two mock-grappling on the mat.

In addition to charming the world via his dad’s social media channels, Conor Jr. also took center stage for the press in this week’s lead-up to the Nurmagomedov fight, according to the below tweet from ESPN.

Conor McGregor Jr. is just a year old, but already has his dad's swagger. pic.twitter.com/GlESE3Oc2V — ESPN (@espn) October 4, 2018

3. His Mom Margaret Refers to Him as a ‘Mummy’s Boy’ & Has Been Dragged Into Her Son’s Feud With Jeremy Stephens

In advance of his boxing match with Floyd Mayweather Jr., McGregor’s entire family made the rounds with the press. According to his mother, Margaret, Conor McGregor hasn’t changed as a result of his fame and he’s really just a “mummy’s boy,” at the end of the day.

“I think he gives a lot of people hope. He is everything you see, but he’s still honest and says it how it is. I’m extremely proud of him. He is a mummy’s boy,” she said, according to the Irish Mirror.

Perhaps that tidbit gave Jeremy Stephens some ammo for his ongoing war of words with McGregor. The two traded verbal jabs at the UFC 205 press conference in September 2016, with McGregor’s remark of “Who the fuck is that guy?” scoring a knockout.

A year later, Stephens tweeted a picture of himself with Margaret McGregor (below) with the hashtag #YourMomKnowsWhoDaFook, complete with a middle-finger emoji.

In January 2018, Stephens renewed the trash talking in an interview with TMZ sports, saying “Maybe his dad can pick us up with the cab he used to drive and then take me and his mom out on a date.”

4. His Dad, Tony, Defended Him After He Was Accused of Making Racist Remarks Ahead of the Floyd Mayweather Fight

Tony McGregor is one of his son’s biggest supporters. Before Conor McGregor’s fight with Mayweather Jr., he referred to his opponent as “boy” on more than one occasion. Given the word’s historical racial connotation, Conor faced some backlash for the comments, some even calling him “racist.”

“Claims of racism against McGregor were first leveled during the opening two legs of the four-date journey through North America and Europe to generate publicity for their August 26 clash. McGregor told Mayweather ‘dance for me, boy’ – a phrase with racial overtones. In New York, the UFC lightweight champion had only inflamed the issue, saying he was ‘half-black from the belly button down’ before appearing to refer to black people as ‘dancing monkeys’ when discussing the film Rocky III on a chat show,” according to a July 2017 story from the Guardian.

Tony McGregor categorically denied those claims, defending his son.

“In an appearance on The MMA Hour, Tony took the opportunity to defend his son: ‘This fight is not about race. The color of skin is immaterial. This fight is about skill and technique. Conor McGregor is unequivocally not racist,'” according to Irish Central.

5. He Has 2 Older Sisters, Aoife & Erin, the Latter of Whom Was on Ireland’s ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Conor McGregor’s parents aren’t the only members of his family who’ve been given a public presence.

“His two sisters, Erin and Aoife, boast 125,000 Instagram followers between them and have been busy sharing glitzy snaps of their glamorous lifestyles. Rolex watches, pool parties, expensive handbags, and champagne feature regularly in their photos. Erin, who works as a hairdresser but has a second career as a bikini and fitness model, has played a big role in shaping Conor’s look,” the Sun reported in August 2017.

Making full use of a higher public profile, courtesy of Conor McGregor’s rise to fame, Erin McGregor was recently featured on the Irish version of Dancing with the Stars. During her run, which started in January and ended March 18, she was paired with Northern Ireland’s Ryan McShane. Their team came up short in the Dreaded Dance Off with season winner Jake Carter in the penultimate week, according to the Irish Times.