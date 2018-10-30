Cooper Kupp Injury: A Week 9 Return Is Realistic

The emergence of Cooper Kupp in year two has been significant for the Los Angeles Rams. Just a season ago, Kupp had a decent rookie year with 869 yards and five touchdowns. This year, he’s already tied his touchdown total and has about half as much of the yards that he’s ended up with last season, and on pace to have another good year.

Although the Rams were still able to maintain a perfect record in Kupp’s absence, they will be glad to get him back, that’s for sure. Kupp was sidelined recently due to a knee injury, that has kept him out for the last game against the Green Bay Packers.

This week, the Rams are set to take on perhaps their biggest threat in the NFC, the New Orleans Saints. Therefore, the Rams will need all of their top-talents in tip-top shape. So for those of you who were worried about Kupp’s injury status, worry no more. It looks like Cooper Kupp is in fact, expected to play this Sunday.

What Will Be the Impact?

The Rams are a powerhouse of an offense with or without Kupp. With Sean McVay calling the shots, and Todd Gurley being, Todd Gurley, scoring points is not quite the issue here. Getting Kupp back is still a major upgrade for the offense, though. Rams quarterback Jared Goff wasn’t exactly a dud without Kupp on the field, but we definitely see an upgrade from Goff when Kupp is running routes out there.

Kupp may not be the receiving leader of the team when it comes to yards, but he’s got a knack for finding the end zone this year. His five touchdowns in the air lead the Rams offense, with Gurley behind him. So, he won’t exactly bring a ton of yards back for the Rams, but he will be a threat to defenses when the red zone game comes around.

As for Cooper Kupp fantasy owners, don’t shy away from playing him or any of the other Rams receivers this week. The Saints defense isn’t bad, but it’s not that great either. No matter what the outcome of the game is going to be, we can expect a classic shootout between Drew Brees and Jared Goff. Meaning, there should be plenty of targets going around next Sunday in New Orleans.