Could Tampa Bay Buccaneers Bench Jameis Winston?

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston hasn’t been back for long, but his return to the game has been wildly underwhelming. During his first and last three games, Winston has thrown for 905 yards, five touchdowns, and six interceptions. Obviously, nobody was expecting a change of heart since Winston took over Ryan Fitzpatrick’s role early on, but the Bucs may need to consider changing their minds.

The Buccaneers are playing against the Cincinnati Bengals during week eight, and Winston has struggled tremendously early on. And the 2018 Tampa Bay Buccaneers have officially fallen off. The team that had arguably one of the hottest starts to the 2018 season is now back to their usual form of struggling, and Winston is the focal point of it all.

Winston to the Bench Already?

Through one quarter of playing action, Winston has thrown for around 70 yards. Unfortunately, he threw two interceptions, with zero touchdowns early on. The Bucs will clearly avoid looking to Fitzpatrick this early on, but you would have to imagine that Winston’s leash is very short with the Buccaneers.

Knowing that Fitzpatrick can work his ‘FitzMagic’ at times, it would be difficult for the Buccaneers to keep Winston out on the field if he continues to make mistakes. The four-year veteran is out to prove his long-term worth with the Bucs, and so far, he hasn’t really been successful.

Seeing all of the talents that the Bucs have in the passing game on board, it’s very telling that Winston might not be the answer for the Bucs right now. Their offense will continue to roll with Winston on Sunday, but there’s a good chance that he is one mistake away from heading back to the bench on Sunday afternoon.