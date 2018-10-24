Cowboys’ Amari Cooper Speaks on Trade for First Time

The newest offensive weapon for the Dallas Cowboys has addressed the media for the first time. After the Oakland Raiders opted to trade Amari Cooper to the Dallas Cowboys for a first-round pick, Wednesday marked his first practice with the team. It also marked his first comments on the trade as well.
As Jon Machota of the Dallas Morning News revealed, Cooper gushed about the franchise, team and joining ‘America’s Team’ in Wednesday’s comments.
A key comment was the “fresh start” aspect from what Cooper had to say. It’s obvious that the outlook for the wide receiver with the Raiders wasn’t great longterm. There’s no question he’s excited to be with the Cowboys, and you can bet Dallas is excited to have him.
Amari Cooper’s Outlook With Cowboys
The key here is the Cowboys’ need at wide receiver. It’ll be interesting to see how the situation plays out with Cooper having quite a bit of attention on him. One key positive for the team is that the attention the 24-year-old will draw is going to make everyone else’s life a whole lot easier on offense.
Through the first seven games, Cole Beasley has led the team’s offense with 350 receiving yards, but no other receiver has more than 200 yards. Michael Gallup is the next-closest wideout on the roster with 190 yards, followed by Allen Hurns with 158 yards.
