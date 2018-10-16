Conor McGregor Used as Motivation for Cowboys Previously

The Dallas Cowboys had a little bit of extra motivation in their corner for a crucial Week 6 matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars. While Ezekiel Elliott and company were focused on avoiding falling to 2-4 on the season, the presence of UFC star Conor McGregor apparently helped to motivate a bit.

It also added a little bit of much-needed swagger for a Cowboys offense which has been constantly called out for its mediocre play. As the team showed ahead of the game, McGregor was on the field and it certainly had the energy of players up.

But apparently, Sunday’s game against the Jaguars wasn’t the first time the Cowboys have turned to McGregor as a way to motivate and inspire. As head coach Jason Garrett told 105.3 The Fan Monday (courtesy of Jon Machota of the Dallas Morning News), they’ve played videos of the UFC star in the past as inspiration.

Jason Garrett on @1053thefan said they have shown Conor McGregor videos to the team in the past because he’s such an inspirational guy. “It was great to have him out there.” — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) October 15, 2018

While videos of McGregor are great, it seems nothing gets the job done quite like having him there in person.

Cowboys’ Offensive Performance

The feel of Sunday’s game was different almost right out of the gate for the Cowboys offense. In the passing game, there’s no question the headliner was Cole Beasley, who hauled in nine passes for 101 yards and two touchdowns. He created headaches all game for a talented Jaguars defense, but while the numbers for the rest of the wideouts weren’t flashy, they were consistent for the most part.

From the moment Dak Prescott threw a sideline jump ball to rookie Michael Gallup early in the first half, which the receiver came down with, things felt different. After Beasley, no wideout had more than one catch, but it’s largely due to the fact that Prescott took what was given to him.

Prescott’s ability to run (11 attempts for 82 yards and one touchdown) along with Elliott’s strong showing (106 yards, one touchdown), kept the Jaguars on their toes and freed up Beasley. If the Cowboys can keep trending in this direction, then there’s a lot to be excited about from this group.

