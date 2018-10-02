LOOK: Dez Bryant Admits He’d Wants to Re-Sign With Cowboys

It took a bit of time for former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant to admit what most of the media already expected. He’s not just willing to return to the Cowboys, but the All-Pro wideout actually wants it to happen.

On Tuesday, Bryant took to social media to make his feelings known and didn’t hold anything back.

I’ll rather it be the Dallas Cowboys if not I’ll be ready to play somewhere else https://t.co/IRUmDXMZa7 — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) October 2, 2018

Bryant’s name has been mentioned often when the topic of the Cowboys and their struggles through the air have come up. Back in Week 2 when Dallas knocked off the New York Giants, he was one of the team’s biggest supporters on social media, cheering on Dak Prescott right out of the gate.

Even going beyond that, Kate Hairopoulos of The Dallas Morning News reported recently-signed Cowboys wideout Brice Butler stated Bryant was the first to point him toward re-signing. It’s obvious Bryant now remains fully in the corner of his former team and wants to return to where his NFL career began.

Are the Cowboys Interested?

This is the million dollar question. The Cowboys passing attack has been mediocre at best, and Bryant would certainly help. As recently as mid-September, the team’s vice president Stephen Jones addressed the topic during an interview with 105.3 The Fan.

Per Jon Machota of the Dallas Morning News:

Cowboys VP Stephen Jones on @1053thefan asked about the possibility of Dallas re-signing Dez Bryant: “Don’t necessarily see that at this moment, but we’re always looking for ways to improve. Obviously we’re focused on the guys that are on our team at the moment.” — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) September 17, 2018

There’s no question Jones was keeping the answer close to his chest and didn’t want to give much away. That doesn’t mean the Cowboys are interested, but based on his response at that time, it seems they hadn’t closed the door on it.

Going beyond just the comments, the Cowboys should at least consider the idea of bringing Dez back. It’s tough to admit a mistake was made (although, his contract was huge), but the team needs some help at receiver. Through four games, only one wideout (Cole Beasley) has more than 100 receiving yards and double-digit catches.

As things stand, running back Ezekiel Elliott is the second-leading receiver on the roster with 15 catches for 125 yards. Only one Cowboys receiver has managed to find the end zone this year as well, with Tavon Austin pulling in two scores.

Over the span of Bryant’s eight-year career with the Cowboys, he’s caught 531 passes for 7,459 yards and 73 touchdowns in 113 games. His rapport with Prescott would surely be welcomed with open arms to an offense which has averaged the third-fewest points per game this season at 16.8.

READ NEXT: Cowboys Not Ruling out Potential of Re-Signing Dez Bryant?

