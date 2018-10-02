Cowboys QB Tony Romo Was ‘Never Going’ to Play Anywhere Except Dallas

Maybe it’s Jerry Jones talking more out of what he was hoping, or maybe he knew something about Tony Romo’s retirement no one else did. Regardless, the Dallas Cowboys owner made it known that after the team’s all-time leader in passing yards lost his job to Dak Prescott, he wasn’t going to play for another team.

Jones spoke on 105.3 The Fan’s Shan and RJ show Tuesday, and Romo was a key topic. The owner was asked if he attempted to talk Romo out of retirement, even if it was to play for another team, as Jon Machota of the Dallas Morning News revealed.

“I will just say, it was never going to be anybody else,” Jones said. “We’ll leave it at that. It was never going to be anybody else. I can say that succinctly. He was never going to play any place else.”

Romo’s Cowboys Legacy, Future Outlook

There’s no question Romo will go down as one of the best quarterbacks in Cowboys history, even with critics pointing to the absence of a Super Bowl from his resume. The team’s longtime signal-caller compiled a 78-49 regular-season record , becoming a starter during the 2006 season after going undrafted in 2003.

Romo completed an impressive 65.3 percent of his passes over the 156 games he played, throwing 248 touchdowns. He’s also thrown for the most yards (34,183) in Cowboys history, ahead of legendary quarterback Troy Aikman.

Currently, Romo is an NFL analyst for CBS, but just recently hinted at a potential future in coaching , although that wouldn’t happen until a bit down the road. It’s a safe bet that Cowboys fans would love seeing Romo back with the franchise in some type of coaching capacity. And after hearing him as a play-by-play analyst, there’s no question the 38-year-old’s knowledge of the game is top-notch.

