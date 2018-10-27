Jacobs vs Derevyanchenko Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The vacant IBF world middleweight title is on the line Saturday night inside Madison Square Garden, as Daniel Jacobs (34-2-0) takes on Sergiy Deravyanchenko (12-0-0)

Preview

After losing his WBA middleweight title to Gennady Golovkin back in March of 2017, Jacobs has bounced back with a pair of wins of the last 12 months. He defeated Luis Arias at Nassau Coliseum via unanimous decision last November, and he followed that up with another unanimous decision victory in April, handing Maciej Sulecki his first defeat.

Now, Jacobs gets an opportunity to become a world champion once again, but that may not be all that’s on the line Saturday night inside Madison Square Garden. “Miracle Man” is also auditioning for a shot to take on superstar Canelo Alvarez next May.

Canelo’s got a massive win over Triple-G in September, but Jacobs wasn’t impressed.

An impressive performance on Saturday could land Jacobs a massive pay-per-view opportunity against Canelo, but he can’t afford to look past Derevyanchenko, who has won all 12 of his professional fights, with 10 of those coming by knockout. He hasn’t faced anyone near the quality of Jacobs, but he has the tools to give the former champ some difficulties.

“I think Danny said he has an advantage in professional experience,” promoter Lou DiBella said. “I think an advantage that Sergiy has on Saturday night is hunger. He literally is hungry. He’s got a family. He’s got [a son]. Despite his hard work and mine and his management’s, [he] hasn’t made the money yet that he deserves. And the only way that’s gonna happen for him is by beating Daniel Jacobs on Saturday night. And I have a feeling on Saturday night, when either that 10 count’s called on a fighter or the 12th round’s over, everybody’s gonna know who Sergiy Derevyanchenko is.”

In the co-main event on Saturday night, Alberto Machado (20-0-0) will defend his WBA super featherweight title against Yuandale Evans (20-1-0).