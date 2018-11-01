DeMar DeRozan Finally Feels Comfortable with the Spurs

Over the summer, the San Antonio Spurs were in search of trade partners so they could get rid of their disgruntled superstar, Kawhi Leonard. After opting to not play for the Spurs at all in 2017, Leonard made it very clear that he wanted out of San Antonio. Although the Toronto Raptors were not his desired landing spot, that’s where he would end up.

In exchange for Leonard, the Raptors sent a superstar of their own packing. Veteran Guard, DeMar DeRozan had no choice but to pack his belongings and head to Texas. It’s unfortunate since DeRozan was very passionate about finishing his career in Toronto, but he had no choice. That’s the business, and he has to do his job no matter where he gets sent.

Of course, Leonard’s move to Toronto was a happy, fresh start. DeRozan’s move wasn’t as easy to adjust to. He was upset and felt disrespected. How could the Raptors trade the guy who has meant so much to the organization and who made it very clear that he wanted to retire there? Why would they do that?

DeRozan was unsure how everything would go. But as he settles into his role with the Spurs, he is finally warming up to the fact that he’s within an organization with some recent success in the Finals. Everything that he sees around him with the Spurs is just pure motivation for him to want to win it all.

DeMar Settles into His New Role

ESPN recently ran a story on DeRozan, as they spent a day with him in the Spurs facility. An honest DeMar DeRozan held nothing back, as you could still feel the slight bitterness towards the Raptors by just reading his words. Just because he still has those negative thoughts in the back of his head towards the Raptors, doesn’t mean that he is unhappy where he’s at.

DeRozan was nervous at first. He was going to play for Gregg Popovich, who is known to be one of the best coaches in the NBA. But being the best, always means that there is a very stern personality that could be frightening to those who don’t know him. DeRozan had those feeling, but Popovich would reassure him that he is wanted in San Antonio.

“But when I talked to [Popovich], talked to R.C., it was such a reassurance of understanding, like, ‘We didn’t trade you. We traded for you.’ Understanding, ‘We want you. We want you here. We want you to be you. Don’t worry about nothing. We’re going to make the transition as easy as possible.’ When you hear something from Pop like that, that’s all you need to hear. You don’t need to hear no whole story or nothing. That’s all you needed to hear.”

DeRozan is doing a great job with the Spurs so far this season. As San Antonio has a 4-2 record, DeRozan is averaging around 28 points-per-game, with eight APG and, six RPG. Although Toronto isn’t going to sink without him, that is all in the back of his mind. Now, he’s focused on showing them what they are missing as he continues to click with his new teammates on the Spurs.