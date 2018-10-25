Denver Nuggets Roster & Starting Lineup Against LA Lakers

The Denver Nuggets are looking to go 5-0 against the LeBron James-led Los Angeles Lakers. The Lakers, on the other hand, are looking to secure their first home victory in the LeBron James era.

The Lakers will be looking to win against the Nuggets without the services of Rajon Rondo and Brandon Ingram who are currently serving their suspensions from the Chris Paul spitting incident. Rondo is serving the final game of his suspension while Ingram still has one more game to go.

See Also: Are The Denver Nuggets For Real?

The Nuggets are among the hottest teams in the league, even coming away with an impressive three-game home sweep, headlined by a victory against the defending champions Golden State Warriors.

Provided the Nuggets use the same starting lineup they’ve used all season here’s what we’re looking at for tonight’s matchup against the Lakers.

Nuggets Projected Starting Lineup Against The Lakers

PG – Jamal Murray

– Jamal Murray SG – Gary Harris

– Gary Harris SF – Torrey Craig

– Torrey Craig PF – Paul Millsap

– Paul Millsap C – Nikola Jokic

The Nuggets have a very solid starting lineup with a strong, young backcourt anchored by promising young center Nikola Jokic. The one weak spot in the lineup is at small forward.

If the Nuggets are still in contention for the playoff race come trade deadline time look for that to be a spot the team looks at for upgrading.

Denver Nuggets 2018-19 Roster

PG – Jamal Murray, Monte Morris, Isaiah Thomas

– Jamal Murray, Monte Morris, Isaiah Thomas SG – Gary Harris, Will Barton, Malik Beasley, DeVaughn Akoon-Purcell

– Gary Harris, Will Barton, Malik Beasley, DeVaughn Akoon-Purcell SF – Torrey Craig

– Torrey Craig PF – Paul Millsap, Juan Hernangomez, Mason Plumlee, Trey Lyles, Tyler Lydon, Michael Porter Jr.

– Paul Millsap, Juan Hernangomez, Mason Plumlee, Trey Lyles, Tyler Lydon, Michael Porter Jr. C – Nikola Jokic, Thomas Welsh

If the Nuggets do decide to upgrade the small forward position they might be able to offload some of the talent they have at power forward.

Another major question mark for the team going forward is what will they get out of Isaiah Thomas. It isn’t that long ago since Thomas was considered an MVP candidate but after a forgettable season in which Thomas bounced between the Cavaliers and the Lakers we’re not really sure what to expect from the guard.

If Thomas can rebound strongly off his injuries he will be able to provide some strong firepower off the bench. The Nuggets didn’t take a huge risk in signing Thomas so there’s not much lost if he doesn’t end up working out.

Thomas is the very definition of a low risk, high reward player. We saw Derrick Rose carve out a nice role in Minnesota so it’s possible Thomas will be able to do the same in Denver.