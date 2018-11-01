WATCH: Derrick Rose Presser Interrupted by Jimmy Butler After Huge Game

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Derrick Rose had the game of his life Wednesday night against the Utah Jazz. During a 128-125 win, Rose poured in a career-high 50 points and left the entire NBA world stunned. It was a vintage performance from the 2011 Most Valuable Player.

And while no one could get enough of Rose, it seems even his disgruntled teammate Jimmy Butler had to show some love. The team’s All-Star guard interrupted Rose’s postgame press conference to show send a message to his teammate, as Chris Hine of the Minneapolis Star Tribune revealed.

Derrick Rose postgame, with a cameo from Jimmy Butler. pic.twitter.com/j2SM500B8q — Chris Hine (@ChristopherHine) November 1, 2018

“Get you 50, boy! That’s what I’m talking about, yeah! My bad, I didn’t mean to interrupt.” Butler excitedly stated.

History Between Derrick Rose and Jimmy Butler

Rose and Butler go back to the Chicago Bulls days. Butler was drafted by the team in Rose’s fourth year (2011-12) and they played together through the 2015-16 season. Over that stretch, the Bulls made the playoffs in four of five seasons while finishing above the .500 mark in each year. It’s obvious the duo have plenty of mutual respect for each other and have had success together on the floor as well.

Although Butler is still pushing for a trade out of town, it seems he needed to make sure to stop in and give Rose praise for the superb outing. As we’ve seen, he’s not the only NBA player who had strong words for the 30-year-old guard.

