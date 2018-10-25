Donovan Mitchell Wears Shoes Honoring Slain University of Utah Student Lauren McCluskey

Donovan Mitchell has been known to use his shoes to spread a message. Wednesday night’s game against the Rockets was no different, but this time for a more somber reason than usual. The shoes were the typical Utah Jazz red, and had the name “Lauren McCluskey” written along the sole.

I missed this earlier. Donovan Mitchell has "Lauren McCluskey" written on his shoes tonight https://t.co/qKdzx4TyFW — Ryan McDonald (@ryanwmcdonald) October 25, 2018

Lauren McCluskey was the University of Utah student-athlete who was killed on campus this past Monday night. She had been harassed by a man she had formerly dated, who followed her Monday night and shot her on her way to her campus apartment.

The murder shocked the University, the state, and the country, and students at the University of Utah were dismissed from classes on Tuesday.

We are absolutely devastated about the loss of one of our own. Lauren McCluskey, we will miss you more than anyone could ever imagine. Our thoughts and prayers are with her and her family through this difficult time. #utefamily pic.twitter.com/Ts6KSB2kUM — Utah T&F/XC (@Utah_trackfield) October 23, 2018

McCluskey was a senior track standout at the University. She was 21.

More Than an Athlete

Since arriving in Utah, Mitchell has been known to pay for strangers’ groceries, buy his mother cars, and cover people’s iPhone repairs. This newest tribute is yet more evidence of his off-the-court character, and why Jazz fans and the league at large love the young player.

@spidadmitchell is an amazing human being. He must feel connected to Utah because he wrote Lauren McCluskey’s name on his shoes. Much respect for you. Thank you for that Donovan! #UUtah #UtahJazz — ardc (@AlessandroDC09) October 25, 2018

@spidadmitchell is a wonderful human, with Lauren McCluskey on his shoes — 🧟‍♂️ rICK 🖤🧡 (@Utahrd) October 25, 2018

Donovan played well for Lauren, scoring 38 points in 38 minutes in the Jazz win over the Rockets.

READ NEXT: Donovan Mitchell Bounces Back Against Rockets