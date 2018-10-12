DraftKings Week 6 Fantasy: Top Value Plays & Picks at Each Position

Building fantasy football lineups on DraftKings is somewhat of a craft and can be an incredibly tough one at times. With so many high-dollar players to target and a plethora of players who seemingly have great matchups near the top, finding value is crucial.

But creating daily fantasy football lineups takes time and quite a bit of research. Although there are plenty of avenues to take in terms of research, sometimes going with a straightforward approach is the best route.

I'm going to dive into Week 6 of the 2018 NFL season by first looking at the top value plays at each position. Some of these names will be definite sleepers who could have low ownership, while others are likely on the radar of many fantasy football players. I'll go position-by-position and offer some insight into salary-saving options or sleepers. These names will help make your lineups different and free up salary for big names.

Before diving in let's first take a look at what qualifies as a "value play" on DraftKings at each position in terms of their pricing.

– Quarterback value plays are strong options and cost roughly $6,000 or less

– Value plays at running back should be $6,000 or less

– Wide receiver value plays cost roughly $6,000 or less

– Tight ends are key salary-savers and cost should be $4,000 or less

Opposing Defenses to Target in Week 6

I'm a big believer in the fact that numbers don't lie (in almost all cases). With that said, you'll want to dive pretty deep into matchups even if the surface numbers look good. There are often times where one team will struggle against a position, but it's due to previous matchups.

For example, a team may have incredible numbers against tight ends, but only faced teams who don't have legitimate pass-catching options at the position. In turn, this doesn't necessarily mean the matchup is as terrifying as it looks on paper.

All this means is that taking a deep dive into the matchups can be key, as well as looking at how the specific player facing that situation has done both recently and throughout the year. Almost all value plays feature some level of risk, but while evaluating them I'll look deeper into the actual matchup and risk involved with each spot.

Let's dive in and check out some of the top values by position, beginning with quarterbacks, where a few interesting names jump off the page.

*Note: These value plays are only from games on the main DraftKings slate which does not include Sunday or Monday Night Football.