11 Best Exercise Mats for Home Fitness

One of the most practical accessories for any home fitness routine is a workout mat. Not only does a workout mat provide cushioning and support, it can also help reduce noise and protect your floors, even if you’re using dumbbells. From yoga to ab workouts to Pilates and more, check out the best exercise mats for your home fitness routine.
1. HemingWeigh Extra Thick Foam Exercise MatPrice: $24.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Thicker padding
- Non-slip surface
- Integrated carrying straps
- Some find it a bit too squishy for exercises that require jumping or running in place
- May need weights on the ends to keep it flat if it’s been rolled up
- A bit heavy
If you prefer a bit more padding when you do your exercises, consider this extra thick exercise mat. Aside from additional foam for more support, the mat provides a comfortable workout space that’s 23 inches wide and 73 inches long. A non-slip surface keeps you from sliding around. This mat is also double-sided for added convenience. It also comes with a moisture-resistant surface that cleans up easily. Simply use the integrated carrying straps when it’s time to move the mat. The mat is ideal for yoga, stretching, Pilates, and various exercises.
Find more HemingWeigh Extra Thick Foam Exercise Mat information and reviews here.
2. AmazonBasics Extra Thick Exercise MatPrice: $18.68Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Made with durable foam
- Textured surface for increased traction
- Ideal for yoga, Pilates and other exercises
- Initial chemical odor
- Can be tough to fit carrying straps over the mat
- Surface scratches fairly easily
This half-inch thick mat is ideal for yoga, Pilates and other floor-based workouts. Despite its thickness, the mat can easily be folded up and secured, so you can bring it along wherever you go. The included carrying strap is long enough to be used over the shoulder.
A textured surface provides the necessary traction for your favorite moves, from Downward Dog to headstands and more. This exercise mat is made with a sturdy yet lightweight foam material that provides cushioning and comfort.
Find more AmazonBasics Extra Thick Exercise Mat information and reviews here.
3. Square36 Extra Large Exercise MatPrice: $199.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Designed to withstand impacts from cardio workouts
- Latex-free material
- Ideal for floor surfaces such as carpet, tile, hardwood, and concrete
- Surface can get a little slippery when wet
- A handful complain of an initial odor
- Pricey
This large exercise mat spans several feet in both directions, allowing you to use it for more than just basic exercises. The mat measures 8 x 6 feet, which equals 48 square feet when rolled out. It’s thick enough to be used without shoes. Its broader size provides ample room for cardio-based workouts such as Zumba and jump rope.
The mat is thick enough to be used for activities such as kettlebells, jumping rope, cardio workouts and more. You can use the mat by itself or with another mat for further noise reduction.
Eco-conscious consumers will appreciate the environmentally sustainable manufacturing process behind each mat. In fact, the mats meet strict EU environmental regulations.
Find more Square36 Extra Large Exercise Mat information and reviews here.
4. SPRI Exercise MatPrice: $23.98Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Provides 1/2-inch cushion
- Made with durable poly-foam material
- Comes in three colors
- May be too narrow for those with wider frames
- A bit short for taller users
- Some question the long-term durability of the carrying handles
A 1/2-inch cushion provides plenty of support and protection for most floor exercise programs. The mat also stands out for its portability and can be rolled up and transported between the home and the gym thanks to a handy built-in handle. Its poly-foam construction makes this mat durable enough to properly support the body during floor exercises. You can find this mat in two colors.
5. Rubber-Cal Recycled Floor MatPrice: $109.45Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Made with recycled rubber material
- Ideal for shock absorption
- Available in several sizes
- Heavy
- Some notice an initial odor
- Surface can be tricky to clean
This eco-conscious floor mat features 100 percent recycled rubber material. It also stands out for its ability to absorb shocks when exercising and even running. You can use the mat for floor-based exercises or to stabilize the area underneath your home exercise equipment. Depending on personal preference, you can choose between the 1/4 or 3/8-inch version. The mat comes in a variety of sizes.
Find more Rubber-Cal Recycled Floor Mat information and reviews here.
6. Pogamat Large Exercise MatPrice: $99.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Twice as thick as a typical yoga mat
- Can handle cardio workouts with shoes
- Comes with a lifetime guarantee
- Some find that it can move during high intensity cardio workouts
- Surface can get a bit slippery when wet
- A handful of users wish it had more padding
The 1/4-inch thick Pogamat Workout Mat is twice as thick as your average yoga mat. In addition to yoga, you can use it for cardio workouts, ab exercises, and more. This mat won’t roll or curl during exercises, and is dense enough to protect knees, elbows and other sensitive areas. The floor side has an anti-slip pad that’s safe for use on many indoor and outdoor surfaces, including grass, concrete and tile. Eco-conscious consumers will appreciate that the mat is made with synthetic materials. This exercise mat comes with a lifetime guarantee.
Find more Pogamat Large Exercise Mat information and reviews here.
7. Sunny Health & Fitness Tri-Fold Exercise MatPrice: $36.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Folds for easy storage and travel
- Handles are sewn in for carrying
- Two inches thick
- Can slide around on hardwood floors
- Surface is a bit soft for jumping and other cardio workouts
- Some wish it absorbed noises better
If you’re looking for an exercise mat that can travel with you and is easy to store, consider this folding mat. The mat folds up into three sections yet lies flat when you’re using it. Handles are included to help transport it or put it away for safe storage. This mat features a 2-inch thickness, providing ample support and comfort for a wide range of floor-based exercises. In addition to floor exercises, you can also use this mat for yoga and Pilates.
Find more Sunny Health & Fitness Tri-Fold Exercise Mat information and reviews here.
8. ProSource Puzzle Exercise MatPrice: $22.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Ideal for home fitness and exercise equipment
- Total size is 24 feet
- Water-resistant material
- Heavier objects can leave marks and indentations
- Smooth surface can get slippery with socks
- A bit thin
The ProSource Puzzle Exercise Mat includes six tiles and 12 end borders. It also stands out for its versatility, as it can be used for home fitness rooms as well as for exercise equipment. The mat spans 24 feet and is easy to assemble and disassemble. Other highlights include a water-resistant material and a design that helps to reduce noise. High-density EVA foam provides ample cushion and support, especially for floor-based exercises. It’s also a 1/2-inch thick and is available in several colors.
Find more ProSource Puzzle Exercise Mat information and reviews here.
9. Everlast Folding MatPrice: $48.87Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Non-absorbent shell cleans up easily
- Sewn-in handle for efficient transportation
- Available in two colors
- Surface can get slippery when wet
- Doesn’t roll up or compress
- A few mention a slight initial chemical smell
Highlights of this exercise mat include a non-absorbent shell that cleans up easily along with a sewn-in handle for quick and simple transportation. The mat has 5/8-inch bonded foam for additional comfort and support. It’s also available in two colors. This mat measures 24 inches wide and 72 inches long when it’s lying flat.
Find more Everlast Folding Mat information and reviews here.
10. Gaiam Restore Self-Guided Fitness MatPrice: $29.98Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Features guided illustrations
- Ideal for stretching and floor exercises
- Comes with a carrying strap
- Only comes in one size/color
- Guide only includes a handful of common exercises
- Some complain of an initial chemical odor
In case you’re not sure how to properly perform a move, or you could just a few new ideas, the Gaiam Restore Self-Guided Fitness Mat provides illustrations directly on the mat. You’ll find illustrations for nine common moves, including leg raises and the side plank. A foam core provides a durable and stable surface for these exercises along with stretches. When you’re done with the mat or want to carry it, simply roll it up and transport it via the included carrying strap. The mat is 10mm thick, which is plenty for cushioning joints.
Find more Gaiam Restore Self-Guided Fitness Mat information and reviews here.
11. Ultimate Body Press Exercise & Yoga MatPrice: $159.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Folds up for easy storage
- Built-in handles make transportation easier
- Dense foam core
- A bit bulky
- Vinyl could be thicker
- Some find it tough to fold up
If you’re looking for an exercise mat with plenty of support, you’ll appreciate this folding mat. The mat is two inches thick, which is plenty for completing a variety of floor-based exercises, including your favorite yoga moves. Despite its thick design, the mat folds up quickly and easily so you can move it out of the way or carry it as needed. Built-in handles make transporting the mat even easier. A high-density foam core supports your weight as you exercise. The vinyl surface is durable and cleans up easily after a workout. The mat measures three inches wide and rolls out to just over six feet in length.
