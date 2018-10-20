11 Best Exercise Mats for Home Fitness

This large exercise mat spans several feet in both directions, allowing you to use it for more than just basic exercises. The mat measures 8 x 6 feet, which equals 48 square feet when rolled out. It’s thick enough to be used without shoes. Its broader size provides ample room for cardio-based workouts such as Zumba and jump rope.

The mat is thick enough to be used for activities such as kettlebells, jumping rope, cardio workouts and more. You can use the mat by itself or with another mat for further noise reduction.

Eco-conscious consumers will appreciate the environmentally sustainable manufacturing process behind each mat. In fact, the mats meet strict EU environmental regulations.