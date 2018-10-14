Sammy Watkins Fantasy: Should You Start or Sit the Chiefs WR in Week 6?

In what may be the most anticipated game of the 2018 NFL season to this point, the Kansas City Chiefs are heading on the road to face the New England Patriots. A game featuring Patrick Mahomes against Tom Brady is surely going to have plenty of interest, but specifically, it has the attention of fantasy football players.

This game has an over/under set at 58 points currently, courtesy of OddsShark, so there’s the potential for some major points here. Aside from the always-popular choices such as Mahomes, Brady, Tyreek Hill, Rob Gronkowski, and James White, there are a few other players to consider starting in fantasy.

One of those names is Chiefs wideout Sammy Watkins, who seems to be healthy. If that stands true entering the Sunday Night Football matchup, then Watkins has the potential to make an impact in this high-scoring game.

Key Stats and Sammy Watkins’ Fantasy Outlook

I’ll break down the matchup and key info to help make the start/sit debate on Watkins a bit easier. All information on fantasy points and statistics for defense vs. position are from ESPN.

New England Patriots vs. wide receivers in 2018: 74 receptions, 826 yards, six touchdowns (No. 14 most fantasy points per game)

With the exception of Week 4 (injury), Watkins has played at least 81 percent of the offensive snaps and 86 percent in Week 5, per Football Outsiders

Watkins has seen 23 receptions in the last three games he was healthy for

It’s hard not to like the spot here for Watkins. While the Patriots chase Hill around the field all game, we have a safe floor in terms of snaps for the Chiefs wideout and the potential for at least 7-8 targets. In a high-scoring game like this, the targets could increase as well and if we get a shootout this is a great spot for Watkins.

Should You Start or Sit Sammy Watkins?

I’m fine using Watkins in 12-team leagues or larger in all formats. One key thing to consider is that Mahomes has sent passes Watkins’ way 7-8 times per game even if the team is winning. If this game against the Patriots is close or if the Chiefs even fall behind, Watkins could easily see 10-12 targets.

We know the 25-year-old has tremendous upside as well and considering he’s had at least 78 yards or one touchdown in each of the past three games, his floor seems to be safe. Roll out Watkins with confidence.

