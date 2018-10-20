Evan Engram Fantasy: Should You Start or Sit the Giants TE in Week 7?

The Evan Engram show is set to return to your television for Week 7 of the NFL season. While the New York Giants tight end has missed the last three games due to a knee injury, he’ll be back in action for a Monday Night Football matchup with the Atlanta Falcons.

This is good news for both the Giants offense and fantasy football owners alike. For many fantasy players, replacing Engram over the past few weeks has been a brutal task. In Week 2 against the Dallas Cowboys, it seemed the 24-year-old was hitting his stride, as he caught 7-of-7 targets for 67 yards and one touchdown.

Unfortunately, Engram was bitten by the injury bug, but his return is big for a Giants offense which has scored 18 or fewer points in two of the last three games. Let’s take a look at Engram’s fantasy outlook for Week 7 and break down the start-sit topic.

Key Stats and Evan Engram’s Fantasy Outlook

I’ll break down the matchup along with a few other key numbers that jump off the page for Engram and the Giants ahead of Week 7. All information on fantasy points and statistics for defense vs. position are from ESPN.

Falcons vs. tight ends in 2018: 29 receptions, 311 yards, three touchdowns (No. 14 most fantasy points per game)

Engram played at 90 and 88 percent of the team’s offensive snaps in the two games he was healthy for, per Football Outsiders

Atlanta has allowed 295.8 passing yards per game this season (No. 4 most in the NFL)

Giants tight ends have totaled just three catches over the past two games

The Giants offense desperately needs a spark and Engram may be able to provide that. The matchup with the Falcons isn’t ideal, but their defense isn’t nearly good enough to completely shut down the talented young tight end.

Should You Start or Sit Evan Engram?

I always have concerns about players returning from injury, especially when that injury involves a knee. With that said, I don’t believe the Giants would bring Engram back unless he was actually healthy and good to go. Expect a struggling Eli Manning to look his way early and often in this game as a way to move the chains and keep the Falcons crowd somewhat tame on Monday night.

Tight end is such a tough position to gauge. If you have a talented player returning from injury, you almost have to start him. There are only so many tight ends in the league really capable of putting up solid fantasy numbers. If Engram is on your roster, it’s a near lock that you’re starting him this week.

