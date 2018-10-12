LeSean McCoy Fantasy: Impact if Bills RB Is Traded to Eagles

If interested in a fun storyline, look no further than the potential return of running back LeSean McCoy to the Philadelphia Eagles. In what has been a brutally frustrating season for fantasy football owners when it comes to McCoy, there’s no question that a trade could be big news.

As Josh Reed of WTVB revealed, the Eagles have called the Buffalo Bills about a potential trade after the team lost starting running back Jay Ajayi to a torn ACL.

McCoy simply can’t seem to get things going this year, and even in his best game (last week), he totaled just 85 yards on 24 carries (3.5 yards per attempt) and caught two passes. A large part of this is due to the fact that the Bills offense is just bad this year, and while rookie quarterback Josh Allen has flashed some upside, it’s still been tough sledding.

So for fantasy owners who are holding McCoy and hoping he can break out, the best chances of that happening may be with a deal that sends him back to where his career started.

LeSean McCoy’s Fantasy Value if Traded to Eagles

There’s certainly no guarantee this trade happens, but the Bills could opt to rebuild in some capacity by moving McCoy and the remainder of his contract. The 30-year-old back has one full season after 2018 on the five-year, $40 million deal he signed, per Spotrac.

But unfortunately, McCoy landing with the Eagles doesn’t instantly make him a fantasy stud once again. Things are quite a bit different in Philly than when he was last there. Ajayi was expected to be the team’s workhorse back but saw his workload scattered a bit over the first three games he played (not including Week 3, due to injury).

Ajayi didn’t see more than 15 carries in a game this season, even when he was posting solid numbers. While McCoy may see a consistent 12-14 touches if traded, the potential cause for concern could come down to how Doug Pederson hands out snaps.

Although Ajayi dealt with some bumps and bruises and missed a handful of opportunities over the first few weeks, Pederson’s lack of commitment to a runner was frustrating. In Week 1, Ajayi found the end zone twice, yet received just 40 percent of the offensive snaps, the same number as Darren Sproles, per Football Outsiders. The Eagles coach now seems locked on keeping Wendell Smallwood and Corey Clement involved.

How to Approach Possible LeSean McCoy Trade

McCoy certainly has upside for fantasy football owners if dealt, but we just don’t know how much to expect. His outlook with the Eagles would be better than what he currently is facing in Buffalo, so if you’re able to swing a trade for McCoy without breaking the bank, it’s not a bad idea.

There’s a good chance that at this point, McCoy’s owner in your fantasy league has found a replacement for him. So if he’s just sitting on a bench somewhere, and that team has a need for a wide receiver or a position you have depth at, offer up a player who’s flashed some upside. Most fantasy owners are frustrated currently with McCoy, so it makes sense to try to take advantage of that.

