Fantasy Football Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: Week 5 Predictions

Don't panic, but the fantasy NFL calendar is turning to October with a full month's worth of games in the books. Hopefully, you have been following along with me over the last month for weekly start-sit advice, and your team is starting to turn the corner. If not, there is still time to get back on track.

This weekend, I had one fantasy owner ask who to start between Corey Davis and Chris Hogan. I was able to point him towards Davis, who ended up putting up close to 40 points in his lineup. We do not always get these decisions right, but the idea is that I am able to help you more times than not.

Football is an unpredictable game, but there is information out there that can help you make educated decisions. It has been great interacting with many of you on Twitter, and I continue to encourage you to send your questions my way @JonDAdams. We highlight the top start-sit decisions here, but we are not able to get to every one. Twitter is a great way to get to your specific lineup questions answered.

The Falcons-Steelers, Raiders-Chargers & Redskins-Saints Are Expected to Be Shootouts

There are several games that Vegas has put the point totals at over 50 points. More points in games mean more opportunities for fantasy points. If you are deciding between players, check to see if either is involved in one of these projected high-scoring matchups.

The Falcons-Steelers is projected to be the highest scoring game of Week 5 with an over-under of 57.5. As we have seen the last two weeks, the Falcons' secondary has been decimated by injuries.

This not only leads to them giving up a lot of points on defense, but it causes the offense to be more aggressive as they try to outscore teams. Falcons head coach Dan Quinn may not be pleased with his defense, but it sounds like he realizes the offense is the strength of the team right now.

"I love the way that the guys are going to attack and the different guys that are getting the football," Quinn told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. "I thought the running game and the play action got going and was aggressive for us. We'll continue to do that. Am I concerned where I think we'll play better as a whole entire team moving forward? And when we do that, the results will show. But until we do that, there's no other option other than that, you know, that has to take place.”

The Redskins travel to New Orleans to play the Saints in the Superdome, and the over-under is set at 52.5 points. The Saints offense really thrives at home. The usual suspects for the Saints should be some of the top scoring fantasy options this week: Drew Brees, Alvin Kamara and Michael Thomas.

An AFC West showdown between the Chargers and Raiders is expected to lead to a lot of points with the total set at 53.5. I'm more bullish on the Chargers offense than Oakland, and it is difficult to know what to predict when it comes to the Raiders receiving options.

We will continue to update the fantasy start-sit predictions here with new players throughout the week, so be sure to check back to see the latest picks. Keep the questions coming on Twitter and click the next arrow to see this week's start-sit predictions.