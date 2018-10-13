Keke Coutee Fantasy: Should You Start or Sit the Texans WR in Week 6?

Following back-to-back impressive showings by Houston Texans rookie wideout Keke Coutee, fantasy football owners are likely wondering the same thing. Is it time to fully buy into the hype surrounding the former Texas Tech pass-catcher?

With Will Fuller back in the lineup against the Dallas Cowboys, it was expected Coutee wouldn’t see anywhere near the 15 targets he did the week prior. And while that proved to be true, the 21-year-old impressed by grabbing 6-of-7 targets for 51 yards and one touchdown.

It seems that head coach Bill O’Brien and the rest of the Texans coaching staff remain focused on getting and keeping Coutee involved, which is good news for fantasy owners. But moving forward and looking at Week 6, I’m going to break down whether or not to start him against the Buffalo Bills.

Coutee’s Workload, Fantasy Outlook and Upside

A lot goes into deciding whether or not to start one player over another. Things are almost never cut-and-dry, and for Coutee, there’s plenty to be excited about but also a reason to tread lightly. On the bright side, we know Coutee can produce even when both DeAndre Hopkins and Fuller are healthy and in the lineup, which is undoubtedly a key topic.

But one thing that has me really excited about the outlook for the Texans receiver in Week 6 and beyond is the playing time he’s receiving. According to Football Outsiders, Coutee received 71 percent of the team’s offensive snaps, compared to 96 percent for Fuller and 100 percent for Hopkins. No other wideout saw a single offensive snap.

This is a big deal and goes to show just how much trust he’s received from the coaching staff. If Coutee’s floor for offensive plays is around 65-70 percent, then he’s safe to use in most leagues on a consistent basis considering how often Houston throws the ball. So far this season, quarterback Deshaun Watson has thrown at least 32 passes in every game, and 40 in each of the past three.

Should You Start or Sit Keke Coutee in Week 6?

Based on everything thus far, there’s no reason not to use Coutee, right? Almost. There is one spot that makes the rookie’s Week 6 fantasy outlook a bit less appealing, and it’s his matchup against the Bills. On paper, Buffalo has been one of the better teams against wide receivers, allowing 71 receptions for 756 yards and four touchdowns.

While those numbers aren’t great, there’s no denying that opposing defenses are going to lock in on Hopkins and Fuller in most instances. Top cornerbacks are almost certainly going to line up opposite of those two ahead of Coutee, even though he’s incredibly talented.

Based on that, and the way things lay out, Coutee is a fine play in 12 and 14-team leagues as a WR3 or flex option. I’m unlikely to use him in 10-team leagues, simply due to the fact that there are surely better options on rosters who’ll see even more work than the Texans young wideout.

