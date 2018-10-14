Gisele, Tom Brady’s Wife: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Tom Brady and wife Gisele Bundchen are one of the most recognizable couples in the world. Brady has led the Patriots to five Super Bowl titles, while Gisele has leveraged her successful modeling career to go into additional different business ventures. The couple has two children together: Vivian and Benjamin. Brady also has another son, Jack, from a previous relationship.

Gisele recently described their first date in an interview with Jimmy Fallon as detailed by the Huffington Post.

The supermodel told host Jimmy Fallon that football star Brady was third in a series of blind dates ― and the first two dinners didn’t go so well. “I was stuck there for an hour and a half like thinking, ‘When can I get out, where’s my food?’” she said. She didn’t want to go on another setup, she said. But, good thing she changed her mind for the quarterback. “When I saw those kind eyes I literally fall in love like right away,” she said. “I was like, what?”

Luckily for both Brady and Gisele, the third blind date worked out much better than the first two. Gisele recently opened up about more serious topics such as her battle with anxiety.

1. Gisele Admitted to Contemplating Suicide & Having Panic Attacks

There may be a perception that Gisele and Brady have a perfect life, but Gisele discussed some of her personal battles in her new book Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life. According to ABC News, Gisele battled panic attacks, including one that was so severe it led her to contemplate suicide.

“It was like I was trapped and I couldn’t breathe, and even outside of my own balcony,” Gisele told ABC News. “And from that moment on, you know, I realized that my life needed to change.”

This was the tipping point for Gisele to make changes in her life, including switching to a plant-based diet. ABC described Gisele’s transformation.

After overcoming the urge to jump from that balcony, Bundchen committed to a full lifestyle change: Trading in cigarettes, wine and sugary coffee drinks for a clean, plant-based diet. She said she is teaching her children health habits and asks them to help tend the family’s garden.

2. In Her New Memoir, Gisele Opened Up About Getting Breast Implants & Regretting the Surgery

According to People, Gisele decided to get breast implants after she believed they were uneven as a result of breastfeeding her two children.

“I was always praised for my body, and I felt like people had expectations from me that I couldn’t deliver,” Gisele told People. “I felt very vulnerable, because I can work out, I can eat healthy, but I can’t change the fact that both of my kids enjoyed the left boob more than the right. All I wanted was for them to be even and for people to stop commenting on it.”

This led Gisele to have surgery, something she immediately regretted. People detailed an excerpt from Gisele’s new book.

“When I woke up, I was like, ‘What have I done?’ I felt like I was living in a body I didn’t recognize. For the first year I wore [baggy] clothes because I felt uncomfortable,” Gisele noted.

3. Gisele Released a New Book Entitled Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life

Gisele released a new memoir in 2018 called Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life. The book has a journal format to it, and Gisele opens up about personal details of her life. Gisele discusses everything from her battle with anxiety to her life as a parent. Here’s an excerpt from the book description via Amazon.

…Gisele has appeared in almost 400 ad campaigns and on over 1200 magazine covers. She has walked in more than 470 fashion shows for the most influential brands in the world. Gisele has become an icon, leaving a lasting mark on the fashion industry. But until now, few people have gotten to know the real Gisele, a woman whose private life stands in dramatic contrast to her public image. In Lessons, she reveals for the first time who she really is and what she’s learned over the past 37 years to help her live a meaningful life–a journey that takes readers from a childhood spent barefoot in small-town Brazil, to an internationally successful career, motherhood and marriage to quarterback Tom Brady. A work of great openness and vulnerability, Lessons reveals the inner life of a very public woman.

4. Tom & Gisele Have 2 Children Together While Tom Has Another Child From a Previous Relationship

Tom’s oldest son, Jack, came from a previous relationship with Bridget Moynahan. Gisele and Tom have two children- Benjamin, 7, and Vivian, 5. Gisele discussed both the joys and demands of being a mother in an interview with People.

I had to accept that things were not going to happen as fast or exactly the way I expected. My kids mean the world to me – but they’re demanding!…When I am doing activities with Tom or the kids, surfing, riding horses, kayaking or playing ball, I try to really be present and enjoy it. The quality of time I get to spend with my family is very important. That way I feel I am experiencing all the different aspects of my life without guilt.

Tom admitted to People that he wished he had more patience with his children.

“I need more patience with my kids,” Tom told People. “I have a quick fuse sometimes, so when they’re older I imagine them going, ‘Dad, you were so hard on me.’ ”

During Super Bowl LI media day, Tom was asked by a young boy who his hero was, and he became emotional when discussing his own father, Tom Brady Sr. “Who’s my hero?” Brady said to the young reporter (via Today.com). “That’s a great question. Well, I think my dad is my hero. Because he’s someone I look up to every day.”

5. Tom & Gisele Have a Combined Net Worth of $540 Million

Tom may be one of the most successful athletes in the world, but his earnings trail Gisele’s by a wide margin. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Tom is worth an estimated $180 million while Gisele is worth $360 million meaning the couple has a combined net worth of $540 million. Tom has a two-year, $41 million contract with the Patriots that runs through 2019. According to Forbes, Tom also makes an additional $8 million in endorsement money thanks to deals with Tag Heuer, Simmons Bedding, Uggs and Under Armour.

Forbes reported the majority of Gisele’s annual earnings comes from fragrance and beauty deals with Chanel along with Carolina Herrera. Forbes ranked her as the second highest-paid model of 2017 with $17.5 million.

The couple has a $4.5 million custom-designed home in Brookline, Massachusetts that has over 14,000 square feet. According to Forbes, the couple sold their Brentwood home outside Los Angeles in 2014 to Dr. Dre for $40 million. Their current home, which sits next to Patriots owner Robert Kraft’s property, includes a wine room, home gym and a library.

