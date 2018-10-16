Gordon Hayward Credits Wife, Robyn, for Injury Recovery

Gordon Hayward sustained a dislocated left ankle and fractured tibia minutes into the 2017 NBA season opener. It will be almost a year since the injury when Gordon takes the floor in the Celtics-Sixers season opener. It has been a long road to recovery but Gordon credits his wife, Robyn Hayward, for helping him find the motivation to get back on the basketball court.

“Like I had just gotten back home,” Gordon told the Boston Herald. “I wasn’t mentally ready to start, I guess. I was down the hall throwing a pity party for myself, and she [Robyn] was like, ‘No, no.’ She was just on it, like, ‘Get up. Walk around, you’re supposed to walk around, get up.’ ”

Here’s how Health News Hub describes the injury, and you can watch the gruesome play in the above video.

It’s a rare, traumatic injury, when the bones that form the ankle joint and connect the lower leg — the talus (ankle) and tibia — are no longer anatomically intact. You can see that in the obvious deformity in Hayward’s lower leg immediately after the injury.

Gordon’s Wife, Robyn, Helped Encourage Him Through Rehab

Robyn admitted she had to exercise tough love at times to help Gordon stay on track for the 2018 season.

“They wanted him to do little hand weights with his arms, so I brought a whole bunch of weights up to the hospital bed in our family room, and I was like, ‘OK, let’s do those exercises,’” Robyn explained to Boston Herald. “He was like, ‘I just got home.’ I said I don’t care. That’s what they said, so let’s do it.”

Gordon Experienced Back Pain During the NBA Preseason

Gordon will start the season on a 25-minutes-per-game restriction as he looks to ease himself back into playing. The Celtics forward is still expected to start, but will not play his normal workload until later in the season.

According to Bleacher Report, Gordon believes his leg is strong, but has been experiencing back pain.

My back’s been ongoing a little bit, but definitely got progressively worse and that’s what made me think I need to dial it back a little bit. I think in the past, it’s bothered me, but it’s gone down with treatment and stuff. But this time it was getting worse, especially after playing. So, like I said, I have to rebuild the strength. My leg is strong because I’ve been focusing on that. But then you forget that you don’t focus on other things that are important and the back is definitely an important part. You can’t do much when your back is hurting.”

Robyn believes the key to Gordon’s success is exercising patience as he shakes off the rust.

“Just getting his confidence back, because that’s hard to go from not playing for a year and then the expectation is for him to come back and be better than he was at the beginning,” Robyn noted to the Boston Herald. “To become a professional athlete you can’t just snap your fingers. You can’t do that in a year. So to get better I think it will take time. So we have to be patient in not getting down so quick.”