LOOK: Jimmy Butler Miami Heat Jerseys Are Already Being Sold

Sometimes you can just hope hard enough and things are willed into existence. Apparently, one store that sells jerseys is doing their best to make a Jimmy Butler trade to the Miami Heat happen.

Late this past week, Joe Raynne, who hosts The Millennial podcast, posted a photo revealing that Heat jerseys for Butler were already listed for sale.

Buying everyone who RTs this a sweet Jimmy Butler Heat jersey. I got my parent’s credit card pic.twitter.com/cUSGcb0O4Q — Joe Raynne 🌶 (@JoeRaynne) October 4, 2018

Best of all, if you retweet Joe, he’ll hook you up with a free jersey (pretty confident it was sarcasm). But still, it’s pretty wild to see that Butler jerseys are already being sold, although it’s unknown where the photo came from.

My big question is why the number 22?

Butler wore No. 21 with the Chicago Bulls (he couldn’t wear No. 23 for obvious reasons), and then swapped to 23 when landing with the Timberwolves. For what it’s worth if Butler was dealt to the Heat, he couldn’t keep No. 23. The franchise actually retired Michael Jordan’s number as a way to show some love for his achievements in the NBA.

