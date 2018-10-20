Hornets vs Heat Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The Charlotte Hornets are set to continue their tour on the road on Saturday, as the Miami Heat host them for their home-opener. As the Hornets are traveling from Central Florida with their first big win on the season, the Heat are gearing up to build on top of their tough one-point victory after their back-to-back road games.

Preview

The Miami Heat will finally get to play in front of their home crowd at American Airlines Arena on Saturday night, as they will host the Charlotte Hornets. After going 1-1 to open the season with both games on the road, the Heat will look forward to returning in front of their fans with a favorable matchup.

It’s no secret that the Heat are a bit understaffed. They started off the season with a notable amount of injuries, and they don’t seem to be getting a few key names back soon enough. James Johnson, Justise Winslow, Wayne Ellington, and Dion Waiters are all expected to be absent for Miami’s home opener.

Despite being without a few significant names, the Heat are still fully capable of pulling off the win against the Hornets. They are favored over Charlotte -3.5. Miami needs to figure out how to remain consistent.

Although they have a standout performance for one or two guys each game, they haven’t really had much help from their bench. Guys like Kelly Olynyk, Tyler Johnson, and Dwayne Wade have struggled to really contribute to the scoreboard.

With Dwayne Wade playing in his final home-opener in his successful career, the Miami crowd will expect to see a breakout night for the veteran. Wade has seen some significant minutes through the first two games but has been quiet on the stat sheet. It’s clear that he is far from the player that he used to be, but don’t be surprised if he heats up on Saturday night as this game will mean much more to him than you could expect.

For the Hornets, they are walking into a tough environment on Saturday. It’s never easy for a visiting team to walk into a game with a crowd who will see their team playing like for the first time in what feels like years.

The Hornets aren’t going down without a fight though. They were two points away from being undefeated this season, and their one loss came against the Milwaukee Bucks, who are the talk of the NBA right now.

They didn’t just roll over after the first game though, as they put a beatdown on the Orlando Magic on the road. And it is relevant to note that the Heat took a tough loss to the Magic to open the season up. Expect the Heat versus the Hornets to be one of the closer matchups on Saturday night.