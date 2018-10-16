Ito Smith Fantasy: Should You Add Falcons RB From Waiver Wire?

The Atlanta Falcons announced Devonta Freeman has been placed on injured reserve leaving many fans wondering about Ito Smith and Tevin Coleman’s fantasy value. In a statement released by the team, the Falcons are hopeful that Freeman can return at some point this season, but there has been no timetable released.

“Following the game against Pittsburgh, where Devonta injured his foot, we thought he was just having general soreness in his groin area,” Atlanta head coach Dan Quinn said per AtlantaFalcons.com. “As the week went on it continued so we decided to have him get some tests. It has been determined that he will need a procedure that will result in us placing him on injured reserve. We are hopeful he will be able to return this season, but we will have a better feel for that in the coming weeks.”

Unfortunately, Coleman is owned in the majority of fantasy leagues, but the good news is Smith is not. The rookie running back could see an uptick in fantasy production with Freeman sidelined. Coleman had 10 carries for 35 yards against the Bucs, and is averaging just 3.7 yards per carry this season.

Ito Smith Is a Must-Add in All Fantasy Formats

While we expected Coleman’s fantasy production to go up without Freeman, he has been a disappointment so far. We have seen the Falcons utilize Smith more each week, and the running back will continue to have a role in the passing game. Smith has a real chance to eventually take over the Falcons running back spot and is a must-add in all formats.

Smith is smaller back at 5’9″, but is lightning quick giving the Falcons a different dimension in their rushing attack. Smith has scored a touchdown in three straight games. Falcons GM Thomas Dimitroff raved about Smith when the Falcons selected him in the draft.

“Stop-start running back, really good running skills,” Dimitroff explained to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “Catches the ball well. Has return ability. He’s a versatile guy and fits in very well with our offense…He’s been on our radar since we started studying the running backs. We wanted to make sure we got the best player in our minds at this position who could catch the ball, run the ball. We weren’t necessarily looking for anybody with a particular size or makeup. We wanted a running back who had the skills, vision and ability to do a number of things.”

Both Coleman and Smith are going to continue to get carries, but Smith is worth a waiver wire flyer with the potential for his workload to increase in the coming weeks. Smith was a standout college running back at Southern Miss.

Smith rushed for 1,415 yards and 13 touchdowns in his final season. He also added 396 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Smith totaled 4,538 rushing yards, 1,446 receiving yards and 49 total touchdowns.

