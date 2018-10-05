Morgan Happ, Wife of J.A. Happ: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

J.A. Happ provided the New York Yankees with some much-needed quality starting pitching down the stretch after the team acquired him from the Toronto Blue Jays on July 26. He went 7-0 in 11 starts with a 2.69 ERA for them in the regular season, and the Yankees hope he’ll be able to maintain his form when he starts Game 1 of their ALDS against the Boston Red Sox.

This was far from his first time being dealt — Happ’s been traded five times during his 12-year career. The third time came just a month after he and wife Morgan Happ, nee Cawley, tied the knot.

Here’s what you need to know about the Yankees southpaw’s better half.

1. Morgan Happ and J.A. Happ Attended High School Together

J.A. starred on the diamond and on the basketball court for the St. Bede Academy Bruins in Peru, Illinois, and was named the local Bureau County Republican’s 2001 Athlete of the Year as a senior.

Morgan “was an outstanding athlete in her own right in her days as a Lady Bruin,” according to The Times of Ottawa, Illinois, and graduated a year before J.A.

2. He Got Traded Right After They Got Married

On November 1, 2014, the couple got married in La Salle, Illinois, according to Player Wives, during his first stint with the Blue Jays. Just over a month later, on December 3, 2014, Toronto traded Happ to the Seattle Mariners.

“It was a great offseason, kind of a wild one with the trade and getting married, but we’re very excited and taking it one step at a time, adjusting to everything,” Happ told The Times in March 2015, while the Mariners were in spring training. “Right now, she’s enjoying Arizona. She did a great job picking us out a comfortable spot out here and now she’s on the hunt for a place in Seattle and has us a few good options so far. It’s been a lot of fun.”

3. They Have a Son and a Daughter

Their names are J.J. and Bella, according to the Bureau County Republican.

J.J. threw out the first pitch with help from J.A.’s father Jim when the Blue Jays honored the lefty with his own bobblehead.

“We had a large group of family up to Toronto for the bobble head day which made it extra special,” Happ told the Bureau County Republican in July. “Catching the first pitch from my dad and son was a memory I’ll never forget. It was just an awesome day.”

4. They Donated $100,00 to Help Build a Playground in J.A.’s Hometown

OTP members! You’re in for a treat tomorrow.

What is it like to be married to an #MLB player? We find out from Morgan Happ

The couple donated $100,000 toward a splash pad and playground in Peru, designed to accommodate children with special physical needs.

“It is wonderful to see the success of two former residents and their commitment to the Illinois Valley and special needs children,” the city said in a press release, according to The Times.

Morgan performed the ceremonial ribbon cutting.

“To have an impact on this community, where [J.A.] was raised and we still call home is wonderful,” she told The News Tribune of La Salle.

5. She Was a Member of the Lady Jays

The Lady Jays are a group of Toronto Blue Jays wives and girlfriends who work to improve their community.

According to MLB.com, “The Lady Jays Food Drive is the Blue Jays’ longest standing community initiative, and each year raises awareness about hunger and food bank use in Canada.”

In July 2017, she appeared on “Breakfast Television” to promote the 33rd installment of the food drive.