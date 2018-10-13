Jimmy Butler’s ‘You Can’t Win Without Me’ Quote Has Its Own Website

The epic practice rant from Minnesota Timberwolves guard Jimmy Butler has officially gone viral. Technically, it went viral from the moment he said it, but now it’s being taken to new extraordinary levels.

Most recently, this included a website being created – youcantwinwithout.me, where you are actually Butler in a custom-made game and you take on Timberwolves teammates by yourself. It’s a pong-style game and is pretty enjoyable.

When first entering the site, it’s a photo of the All-Star guard and a caption which states the following:

“You Can’t Win Without Me You think you can do this without me? Try me Dunk on your teammates to show them how to really put in work. This game isn’t easy.”

After you then hit “start,” and begin playing the game which features you using the arrow keys in order to hit a basketball and take out rows of your teammates. First up is Taj Gibson, followed by Derrick Rose, then Andrew Wiggins, Karl-Anthony Towns and finally Tom Thibodeau. You get five lives to take them all out before you lose or get traded, or something.

Butler’s Practice Incident

As ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski first detailed, Butler went on the intense rant at anyone and everyone around him at a recent practice. This included teammates, coaches and front-office members. The quote stems from what the 29-year-old told general manager Scott Layden at one point.

As the GM watched on the sidelines during a scrimmage, sources said that Butler yelled to Layden: “You f—ing need me, Scott. You can’t win without me.”

I guess we should really be surprised that it took this long for something like this to come of Butler’s intense quote. Here’s to hoping the Timberwolves trade him sooner than later.

