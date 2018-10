The Minnesota Timberwolves may have just offered some insight on Jimmy Butler trade talks without meaning to do so. As the 2018 NBA preseason rolls along, Tuesday night features a game between the Miami Heat and Charlotte Hornets.

And as Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel revealed, the Timberwolves have a scout in attendance or the game.

Hmm, neither Heat nor Hornets play Timberwolves any time soon. But Minnesota is scheduled to have a scout here tonight in Charlotte, former NBA player Pete Mickeal.#FreeJimmyButler — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) October 2, 2018

