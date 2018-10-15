Jimmy Garoppolo’s Injury: 49ers QB Targets 2019 Training Camp Return

The San Francisco 49ers season received an unexpected turn after losing quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo for the season with a torn ACL. Garoppolo will not return this season, but is aiming for a full recovery by the 2019 training camp. Niners head coach Kyle Shanahan noted he hopes to have Garoppolo participate even sooner in OTAs.

“I’m hoping that he’ll be able to get into OTAs and do some noncontact stuff with throwing the ball and everything,” Shanahan said per ESPN. “It’s always a little bit better when you’re dealing with a quarterback and stuff as opposed to other positions, because you can get them in hopefully in 7-on-7 drills a little bit early and things like that, which helps those guys get involved a lot faster.”

According to The Mercury News, the surgery went well and doctors did not find additional complications during the procedure.

Garoppolo’s Surgery Went Smoothly & the Niners Are Hopeful He Can Particpate in OTAs

49ers GM John Lynch spoke with KNBR after the surgery was completed per The Mercury News.

He was very pleased with the way it went. It’s one of those deals where it looked better – because sometimes you see some things on MRIs you don’t know – but it was a good repair and they’re very optimistic about his prognosis for the future…I did talk to the surgeon (Thursday). You always hear from your trainer and medical people, but I wanted to hear it myself and I got a great report. I won’t go into details, although I can tell you I’ve never had a surgeon say, ‘It went real bad.’ But I have had surgeons have concern after surgery. That wasn’t the case at all.

After the surgery, Shanahan exchanged texts with Garoppolo.

“Just texts. I haven’t got a chance to speak with him yet,” Shanahan said right after the surgery per Niners Nation. “I’ll actually probably call him on my ride home. Hopefully, he’ll be awake. We’ll see. He’s probably relaxing. But, I’m sure he’s doing alright. I heard good news about it. Not to get into any real, deep details or specifics, which I usually don’t remember or understand anyway, when I ask how the surgery went, they say, ‘As good as it could’ve for an ACL.’ They give you the thumbs up and say it was one of the best ones they’ve had. We expect it to be good news for an ACL surgery.”

With Garoppolo out for the season, C.J. Beathard took over as Niners quarterback. Beathard has had a challenging start to the 2018 season, and will need to improve for the 49ers to be able to gain any sort of momentum this season. San Francisco traded for Garoppolo last season, and 2018 was expected to be Garoppolo’s first full season as an NFL starter after sitting for years behind Tom Brady in New England.