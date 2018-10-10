Joel Embiid Shoe Deal: Under Armour Makes 76ers Star Highest-Paid Big Man

Joel Embiid and Under Armour came to an agreement on a shoe deal, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

76ers star Joel Embiid has signed a multiyear endorsement contract with Under Armour, a deal making him highest paid big man on shoe deal, per sources. Embiid had been with Adidas. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 10, 2018

During the Philadelphia 76ers’ recent trip to China, Embiid was asked about the prospect of signing a shoe deal.

“Signature shoes?” Embiid said, according to ESPN’s Tim McMahon. “We might be able to make it happen at some point, and I’m excited about it. I’m excited.

“A lot of people, you know, always have that notion [that] big men can’t sell shoes. And when I look at myself … I can dribble, I can pass the ball, I can shoot. I can bring it up. I can be a playmaker. I’m more than a big man. So as far as signature shoes, I’m excited to come and break that.”

Before agreeing with Under Armour, Embiid was also pursued by Puma, New Balance, and Chinese brands, according to McMahon.

The signing raises Under Armour’s profile — the Philadelphia 76ers big man will immediately slot in as their second-biggest star among NBA players, behind two-time MVP Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors. The athletic apparel and equipment company also has deals with Dallas Mavericks guard Dennis Smith Jr., Atlanta Hawks wing Kent Bazemore, San Antonio Spurs guard Patty Mills, and New York Knicks guard Emmanuel Mudiay.

Embiid made his first All-Star team in 2017-18, setting career highs of 22.9 points, 11, rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game to go with 1.8 blocks. He and rookie Ben Simmons led the Philadelphia 76ers to a 52-win season — they won 56 games in the three previous seasons combined — and the franchise’s first playoff appearance since 2012.