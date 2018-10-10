Jon Gruden Hints at Plans to Make a Move for Earl Thomas?

Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden seems to love reviving the careers of older players. There were tons of jokes going around during the offseason that the Raiders were like a 2010 ‘Dream Team.’ Clearly, Gruden’s say in the offseason didn’t really help much considering the Raiders are bottom feeders in the AFC West with a record of 1-4 on the season.

So not every move was a home run, so what. At least Gruden likes some of the players that he inherited when he joined the team, though. Recently, Gruden praised Marshawn Lynch, and Bruce Irvin as he spoke with Seattle media ahead of their matchup with the Seahawks this Sunday. While in the midst of singing his praise for the former Seahawks, he also went on to state that he wishes they had more.

It didn’t stop there, though. Gruden continued on by saying that he will, in fact, try to get more of them. Seeing as though the Seahawks have a guy who couldn’t be more anxious to get out there hitting the free agency market this offseason, we can only assume that’s who Jon Gruden is talking about, right?

Oakland Preparing for Thomas?

Earl Thomas will be one of the biggest names on the free agency market during the 2019 offseason. As the Seahawks could not come to an agreement with him on a new contract, Thomas couldn’t be more clear that he wanted out. While the Seahawks attempted to move him to the Dallas Cowboys or the Kansas City Chiefs, neither team was willing to pay the asking price.

To make matters worse for the All-Pro safety, he ended up breaking his leg just as trade rumors were really starting to heat up. Therefore, Thomas will have to miss the rest of the season for the Seahawks regardless. Now, all 31 other teams will have their chance to make an impression on Thomas in the spring if they are interested.

Gruden’s comments about wanting to sign ex-Seahawks players inevitably points out that he was obviously talking about Earl Thomas. Just last week, Gruden admitted that he wanted the Raiders to draft rookie safety Derwin James in the first round of the draft.

Instead, they took an offensive lineman. While Gruden is trying to get over that entire debacle, there’s a strong possibility that he could be eyeing up some potential free agent talent at the safety position. Seeing as though Thomas will be the number one guy, it only makes sense that the Raiders will attempt to make a move for him.