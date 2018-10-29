Josh Allen Injury: When Will Bills Quarterback Return to Play?

The Buffalo Bills have a strong defense which has aided in the growth of rookie quarterback Josh Allen to some extent. But even still, it’s been somewhat of a rocky start for the first-round pick, as he’s struggled to help the team’s offense do much through seven games. Heading into Week 8, the Bills rank last in the NFL in passing yards (129.4) and points per game (11.6).

Things got even worse for Buffalo when Allen suffered a right elbow injury in Week 6 against the Houston Texans. After leaving that game, the rookie was replaced by Nathan Peterman, who struggled once again, completing 6-of-12 passes for 61 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions. Veteran Derek Anderson received the starting nod the following week, a game in which the Bills lost 37-5 to the Indianapolis Colts.

Let’s take a look at the latest news that’s come on Allen’s injury and any updates on a potential timeline for return.

Details of Josh Allen’s Injury Revealed

After the original injury news came out, there hasn’t been a ton of new information on his status. ESPN’s Chris Mortensen detailed the injury, which was to Allen’s ulnar collateral ligament (UCL). The positive news is that it’s not considered to be serious, per Mortensen.

It is not considered major at this time, but his MRI will be sent to noted orthopedist specialist Dr. James Andrews for a second opinion, which has become standard operating procedure. One of the Bills’ orthopedic specialists, Dr. Leslie Bisson, completed his fellowship under Dr. Andrews.

As the Bills revealed ahead of the Week 8 Monday Night Football game against the New England Patriots, Allen did not practice all week. His status for the game was never in question, as he was expected to be sidelined.

Bills Not Rushing Allen Back

While the Bills currently sit with just two wins on the season, Allen’s outlook moving forward this season remains up in the air. It would obviously be unwise to rush the rookie signal caller back onto the field, something coach Sean McDermott confirmed when speaking to Chris Mortensen.

“We’re going to take it one day at a time,” Bills coach Sean McDermott said Monday. Allen is undergoing appropriate treatment and therapy under the direction of Dr. Bisson and the team’s medical staff.

With Allen listed as week to week, there’s little interest within the organization to push too hard for his return. Although both Peterman and Anderson are below-average backups currently, the Bills are thinking longterm with this decision.

Through the six games Allen has played in this year, he’s completed 75-of-139 passes for 832 yards, two touchdowns and five interceptions. It’s apparent the 22-year-old has a learning curve he’s working through still. He’ll almost certainly return to the field at some point this season, but there’s virtually no chance he returns to game action until first returning to the practice field.

There should be an update on Allen’s status beyond this at the start of the team’s preparation for a Week 9 matchup with the Chicago Bears.

