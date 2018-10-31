Kawhi Leonard Achieves NBA First in Raptors’ Win Over Sixers

When Kawhi Leonard was traded to the Toronto Raptors this offseason, one of the first questions posed was whether or not he was healthy. That question was answered quickly, as the former San Antonio Spurs star has hit the ground running with his new team. In turn, he’s led the Raptors to a red-hot start and helped build a group which looks like a legitimate Eastern Conference contender this year.

But what Leonard has done statistically is actually a first in NBA history. As STATS.com revealed, the 27-year-old as found his way into the record books.

Kawhi Leonard has played in six games for the @Raptors, scoring 20+ points in each one with his team winning all six. He's the first player since the NBA-ABA merger to score 20+ points in each of his first six games with a team while going 6-0 in those games.#WeTheNorth — Stats By STATS (@StatsBySTATS) October 31, 2018

Although the Raptors are 7-1 after their victory Tuesday night over the Philadelphia 76ers, Leonard was rested in two games, one of which was the team’s lone loss. In the six games Kawhi has played, he’s averaged 27.3 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists.

Kawhi Leonard’s Dominant Start to Season

The two-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year has been firing on all cylinders with his new team thus far. Not only is he averaging 27.3 points, currently No. 9 most in the league, but he’s doing so while shooting exceptionally well. Leonard has made 50.4 percent of his field goal attempts and 44.4 percent from beyond the arc.

Of the six games he’s had with 20-plus points, Kawhi has also managed to top 30 points three times and has notched two double-doubles this season. Leonard posted 31 points with 10 rebounds in a win over the Boston Celtics and 35 points with five rebounds against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

It’s unknown what Leonard’s longterm plans are and whether he’ll be with the Raptors beyond this season, but he’s been a great fit with the team thus far. Time will tell, but the All-NBA First Team player may have found the perfect fit without even realizing it to be the case.

