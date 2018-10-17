Kevin Durant Knicks Rumors Heat Up at Start of the NBA Season

As the Golden State Warriors gear up for their attempt at a three-peat, free agency rumors follow Kevin Durant into the season. Durant is likely to become a free agent once again next summer, and one of the biggest rumors tie KD to the Knicks. The Washington Post’s Tim Bontemps linked Durant to the Knicks in a recent Reddit AMA session.

If today was July 1, I think Durant would leave. I think it’s most likely he signs with the Knicks, and if not the Knicks I could see he and Kawhi Leonard teaming up with the Clippers. I would be surprised if he was with anyone but the Knicks, Clippers or Warriors next season, though. And I also won’t be surprised if he changes his mind plenty of times between now and when he makes that decision.

The Athletic’s Warriors reporter Marcus Thompson said in a radio interview that the vibe around the team is it could be Durant’s last year with Golden State, per Clutch Points.

“Man, KD out,” Thompson told Murph and Mac. “I feel like he is gone. It does have that vibe, like, ‘This is it. This could be it right here.’ Here’s the hard part with KD: We don’t know what he wants. I don’t know that he knows what he wants. But I know the Warriors don’t know fully what he wants. Is it a championship, supremacy, is it to be the ace? “It feels like he has gotten everything he could possibly get from the Warriors, and it’s still not 100 percent like he wants to be here. If it was like a relationship, like, ‘Look, man. I gave you all I got. You still looking — you might as well just go.’ That’s how it feels.”

The Warriors Are Hoping Durant Wants to Spend at Least a Season in the New San Francisco Arena

The New York Times’ Marc Stein reported many in the Warriors organization believe Durant wants to play in San Francisco.

The other 29 teams are thus bound to draw hope from the recent widespread rumbles that Durant will seriously consider signing with the Knicks next summer. Yet my own sense, after some temperature-taking in Vegas, is that more people within the organization than not believe Durant ultimately wants to enjoy at least one season in Golden State’s new San Francisco palace after spending so much off-court time in his first two seasons immersing himself in the Silicon Valley culture.

ESPN’s Zach Lowe Predicted Durant Would Join the Knicks

Those outside the Warriors organization are not as confident. The Ringer’s Bill Simmons noted on his podcast that the feeling around the league is similar to how people felt about LeBron James joining the Lakers at the start of last season. ESPN’s Zach Lowe reported some within the Warriors organization feared Durant would leave last season, and Lowe also predicted Durant will ultimately join the Knicks in 2019.

I don’t think Durant or the people closest to him know what he’s going to do. The Warriors don’t. They will pitch him on his comfort in the Bay Area; business connections there; and their sparking new arena — the one for which Durant broke ceremonial ground. I spent last season’s Finals talking to everyone I could about Durant, trying to figure him out. The sense I got from the Warriors was that they found Durant unknowable — and were afraid even much of last season he would leave… He’s not going back to Oklahoma City. I’d be dumbfounded if he joined LeBron. He must know the Warriors will always be Curry’s team. The social media slights will never stop as long as Durant is there. People who know Durant say part of him must crave the challenge of being the undisputed alpha dog and lead ball handler — of putting up a 32-10-8 stat line. Some of those same people wonder if he is a little scared of that challenge. A normal human would feel both of those things. But whoever revives the Knicks will become legend. They have a young co-star in Kristaps Porzingis who could take on more of the scoring burden as Durant ages.

If Durant leaves Golden State, it will not be for a better team, but for a different opportunity. It will be interesting to see if Durant wants to continue the Warriors dynasty after the season, or opts to start a new chapter somewhere else.