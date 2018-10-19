L.A. Lakers Roster & Starting Lineup With LeBron James for 2018-19

The Showtime Lakers are back with LeBron James making a move to Los Angeles, or at least that is what Lakers fans are hoping. Los Angeles was not able to secure another marquee free agent this offseason to pair with James, but the Lakers do have a good amount of young talent surrounding James.

Here’s a look at the projected starting lineup heading into the Lakers opening matchup against the Blazers.

Lakers Starting Lineup With LeBron James for 2018-19

C- JaVale McGee

PF- Brandon Ingram

SF- LeBron James

SG- Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

PG- Rajon Rondo

The Lakers could also opt to start Kyle Kuzma if they wanted to go with a small-ball lineup. Los Angeles has already announced Lonzo Ball will come off the bench in favor of Rajon Rondo.

Here’s a look at the current Lakers roster for the 2018-19 NBA season.

Lakers Roster With LeBron James for 2018-19

C- JaVale McGee, Ivica Zubac, Mo Wagner

PF- Brandon Ingram, Kyle Kuzma, Michael Beasley, Travis Wear

SF- LeBron James, Lance Stephenson, Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk

SG- Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Josh Hart, Isaac Bonga

PG- Rajon Rondo, Lonzo Ball, Alex Caruso

Paul George and the other top 2018 free agents, aside from James, all turned down the Lakers. The Lakers are likely hoping they can sign another major player or two in 2019 with the cap space they saved. It will be interesting to see how the team approaches this season with the roster being a work in progress.

James is not known for taking a patient approach, but it remains to be seen whether the Lakers young core will be enough to help the Lakers compete with the elite teams in the Western Conference. Prior to the start of the season, James shot down the idea that the team would not be aiming for a championship this season. Here’s a look at what James told ESPN.

It’s just my goal. It’s always been my goal … maybe the last 10 or 11 years where I felt like it’s championships. I want to win championships, and putting my mind into that and thinking about it. I think when you have championship habits, you have championship thoughts, and things come into fruition. Obviously there’s only one champion at the end of the road, and you can’t dictate wins and losses, things of that nature, but you can approach every day like a champion. And if you do that, you put yourself in a position to be successful. Either individually or as a team, or whatever the case is.

For James to get his wish, players like Ball, Kuzma, Hart and Ingram have to show marked improvement this season. It is not out of the realm of possibility given their talent level.