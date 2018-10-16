WATCH: Lakers G Lonzo Ball Shows off Healthy Knee With Nasty Dunk

Los Angeles Lakers second-year guard Lonzo Ball offered up a warning of sorts just prior to the start of the NBA regular season. After rehabbing from offseason knee surgery for the past few months, Ball is apparently feeling good. At least if you believe the video he posted on social media Sunday.

As Bleacher Report revealed, Ball showed off some impressive hops and an even better-looking dunk while on one of the Lakers practice courts.

Ball is good to go for the Lakers’ season-opener after playing in each of the last two preseason games. Both games were against the Golden State Warriors and he played 23 and 24 minutes, respectively. Ball wrapped up the two-game stretch by totaling 15 points, ten rebounds, nine assists, and four steals.

Lonzo Ball Expected to Come off Bench

At least to start, it’s expected the 20-year-old will be one of the first players off the bench, with veteran Rajon Rondo starting. Lakers coach Luke Walton broke the news at the team’s media day to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin (via ESPN’s Ohm Youngmisuk).

To this point, there hasn’t been any word on how the rotations will look, but this could put Ball playing alongside fellow second-year standout Kyle Kuzma quite a bit. The duo impressed last season, as Kuzma was one of the Lakers’ leading scorers (16.1 points) while Ball posted a team-best 7.2 assists and 1.7 steals per game.

The Lakers will open the season on Thursday, October 18 against the Portland Trail Blazers.

