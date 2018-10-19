Lonzo Ball Posts Adorable Photo of Baby Zoey on Instagram

Lonzo Ball is a new father, and the Lakers point guard recently took to Instagram to show off his new baby girl, Zoey. As Ball noted in his post, Zoey was featured on Ball in the Family, but he wanted to make sure fans who missed the show saw his new daughter.

Ball and longtime girlfriend Denise Garcia welcomed their daughter on July 22, 2018. Ball announced the news with this simple tweet.

Garcia also posted her own photo of Zoey.

Lonzo Ball Said Fatherhood “Changed My View on Everything”

Heading into the season, Ball admitted that becoming a father has changed his perspective on things. Ball spoke with ESPN about what fatherhood has been like for the first few months.

“Not even basketball, on life,” Ball explained to ESPN. “You got to think about a whole nother human being. When she was born, it kind of changed my view on everything. During the pregnancy and stuff, I knew I had a daughter coming but when she finally got here that is when it really hit me. Ever since that day, I look at life a lot differently.”

There has been a bit of drama between Ball and Garcia. Some speculate the two are no longer together after Garcia called out Ball on Instagram. The last photo Ball posted of them as a couple came back in May, featuring the two at a baby shower.

In addition to becoming a new father, Ball spent the offseason getting stronger. Ball is hoping the added strength will help him take the next step forward in his second NBA season.

“Everybody is saying my jump shot [is] this new thing,” Ball told ESPN. “To me, it is not really changed a lot. I just think I got a lot stronger. So I ain’t got to really fling the ball like I did last year. [The set point] moved a little bit more to the middle but it is still on the left side. But just trying to focus on my mechanics, keeping my hand up, keeping my elbow in more and just me being stronger, my upper body, it’s just easier for me to get to the rim.”

Ball and Garcia’s new baby means the Big Baller himself, LaVar Ball, is now a grandfather. The elder Ball spoke with TMZ about the new edition to the family.