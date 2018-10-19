Lonzo Ball’s Girlfriend, Denise Garcia, Throws Shade at Zo on Instagram

Things appear to be a bit complicated between Lonzo Ball and girlfriend Denise Garcia causing many to wonder about their relationship status. The drama stems from an Instagram live video where Garcia essentially called into question Ball’s fatherhood.

The couple welcomed their new baby daughter, Zoey, into the world back in July. USA Today detailed Garcia’s comments.

The first video featured Garcia and a friend singing “Let It Go” from Frozen. When the friend, Taylor, said, “Just so you guys know, that’s Zoey’s favorite song.” Garcia added, “Taylor would know that because she’s with her at least twice a week unlike some people.” A later video had Garcia reacting to questions from comments. One commenter wrote, “Blink if Lonzo a dead beat dad.” Garcia responded with a pronounced blink.

Here’s a look at the actual videos from Instagram.



There Is Speculation Ball & Garcia Are No Longer Together

There had been rumors that the two broke up after Ball posted this Instagram photo just after Valentines Day of 2018.

Ball’s Instagram did not feature Garcia again until May 27 when the Lakers point guard posted a photo from their baby shower.

That was the last time Ball posted a photo of Garcia. He recently shared a photo of Zoey, but Garcia was not in the picture.

Garcia’s Instagram paints a similar picture. Garcia posted a cozy photo with Ball back in June with the caption: “Blessings on blessings.” Garcia has not posted a photo with Ball since the baby arrived.

In an interview with ESPN, Ball painted a different picture, noting how much fatherhood had changed him.

“Not even basketball, on life,” Ball told ESPN. “You got to think about a whole nother human being. When she was born, it kind of changed my view on everything. During the pregnancy and stuff, I knew I had a daughter coming but when she finally got here that is when it really hit me. Ever since that day, I look at life a lot differently.”

Ball and Garcia are high school sweethearts since their days together at Chino Hills High. Like Ball, Garcia was also a collegiate athlete, playing soccer at UC Riverside. Here’s how Garcia’s profile on UC Riverside Athletics described her.