Tori Rigman, Luke Voit’s Fiancee: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Luke Voit has been a revelation for the New York Yankees since they acquired him from the St. Louis Cardinals late in July.

In 39 regular season games after the trade, Voit hit 14 home runs and 33 RBI, posting a .333 batting average and helping New York to a 100-62 record. The first baseman contributed two more RBI in New York’s 7-2 victory over the Oakland A’s in Wednesday’s American League wild-card game, on a triple in the sixth.

But while Voit’s clearly enjoyed his time with his new team, going to New York meant leaving the St. Louis area, where he grew up and met his future wife.

Here’s what you need to know about Tori Rigman, Voit’s fiancee.

1. Luke Voit and Girlfriend Tori Rigman Got Engaged in October 2017

Four months after Voit’s major league debut with the St. Louis Cardinals in June 2017, he popped the question. And by the looks of things, she said yes. Around the same time, they bought a house and a Chevy truck.

“I’m going broke already,” Voit told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch in November 2017. “No, it’s been good, man. Life is happy. You finally get to the big leagues, and I’m not saying you make a lot of money, but I’ve never really had that with the minor leagues. I didn’t have a big signing bonus. I’ve just been waiting, and working my butt off to get up there.”

2. She’s From St. Louis County, Like Her Fiance

Rigman and Voit attended Lafayette High School in the St. Louis County’s Parkway School District together. Then she went to the University of Iowa, where she was a member of the Chi Omega sorority.

Voit starred as a catcher at Missouri State University. After his senior year, his hometown team drafted him in the 22nd round of the 2013 MLB Draft.

“It’s what I’ve been waiting for since I was a little kid, man,” Voit told MLB.com after making his major league debut with the Cardinals four years after they drafted him. “Growing up, you know, being a Cardinals fan, coming to Busch every year, I don’t know, I’ve been shaking since last night. It’s a great feeling.”

3. She Was a Cheerleader in High School

In 2009, Rigman was interviewed by her school newspaper about the tribulations of cheerleading.

“If a flyer is dropped and not caught in the correct way, she could break any bone and suffer severe neck or spinal injuries,” said Rigman, who was a captain as a senior.

Rigman must have loved her experience growing up in the Parkway School District, because she returned to it to work at Oakland Elementary School, where she teaches fifth grade.

4. He’s Not Afraid to Tell the World He Misses Her

Voit posted this picture and caption just two weeks after the team he grew up rooting for traded him to the Yankees.

Not only did he miss his fiancee, early in his Yankees tenure Voit struggled with finding his way around New York City.

“The biggest part’s been the subway so far,” Voit told NY Sports Day of adjusting to the Big Apple. “I’m starting to get it down. It takes me like an hour to get home. When I was in St. Louis it took 15, 20 minutes to get home. But I don’t know, man, it’s different and it’s a new challenge for me and it’s exciting. And it’s a fun city and I’m excited to venture around, eat some good food. What is there, like 12 million people here, or something like that? So there’s always stuff going on and I’m excited about what I can bring here.”

5. The Wedding Is in December

According to their wedding website, the couple will tie the knot on December 15, 2018, at the Stone House of St. Charles in St. Louis. His sister Kate Voit will be a bridesmaid, and her brother Tyler Rigman will be a groomsman.

Luke’s brother John Voit, formerly a defensive lineman for the Army football team, will also be a groomsman, as will Paul Dejong, Voit’s teammate both in the minors and when he was on the Cardinals.