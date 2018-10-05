Patrick Mahomes Mom Does Not like the Jokes about Her Son’s Voice

While Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is dominating the game, everybody cannot help but discuss his voice and how it sounds. It became a massive topic of discussion this past week as Mahomes, and the Chiefs remained undefeated on Monday Night Football. And for the first time, a lot of non-Chiefs fans heard Mahomes voice, and nobody knew what to think when they heard it.

The joke went around on social media that Mahomes sounds like Kermit the Frog. Even his head coach, Andy Reid described his voice as ‘froggish’ while he apparently does a killer Patrick Mahomes impression for nobody to see. And as Mahomes has already been adapted to the ongoing jokes about his voice dating far back to his Texas Tech days, his mother Randi is still not amused by the jokes about her son.

Sports Illustrated recently ran a story on Mahomes and his path to NFL stardom as he is currently in the talks of being an MVP candidate four weeks into his second season. At Texas Tech is where Mahomes found out that he may sound like Kermit the Frog to others, and that’s really where the jokes started. Unfortunately for Randi, it didn’t stop after Texas Tech.

Randi’s Response

(When Mahomes did speak, his raspy voice became a source of amusement in the Texas Tech football program. Equipment manager Zane Perry nicknamed Mahomes, “Kermit the Frog.” Mahomes has always laughed it off, but his mother took umbrage when Reid this week described his voice as “froggish.” Said Ms. Mahomes: “Patrick thinks its funny, but as a mom I’m like, why’s he saying my son sounds like a frog? My sister would say you need to get that checked and I would say, ‘You need to worry about your own kid. I got this.’”).

All of Twitter had a field day quickly after the Chiefs defeated the Denver Broncos this past Monday. You could spot countless tweets about Mahomes voice, with silly comparisons to Kermit the Frog and others all over the timeline. For obvious reasons, it’s understandable that Randi Mahomes does not approve of the jokes about her son. But at least Patrick seems to be okay with it by now.