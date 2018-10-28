Manti Te’o’s Girlfriend, Jovi Nicole, Shows off Ripped Abs

Manti Te’o and his girlfriend, Jovi Nicole Engbino, appeared to enjoy some Halloween fun this weekend. Engbino posted a couple of photos showing Te’o dressed up with Halloween-themed makeup on his face, though it is unclear when the photos were taken. Excited for Sunday night’s New Orleans Saints game, Engbino captioned the pics of her man with “game day” hashtags.

Engbino works as a personal trainer. The blonde beauty often shares photos and videos to her Instagram account, showing off her latest workouts — and her super-toned body.

In recent weeks, Engbino has uploaded several posts showcasing her rock-hard abs. She’s been working hard to get her body in the best shape possible and she is very proud of her accomplishments thus far.

Back on October 10, Engbino revealed that she gained seven pounds of muscle.

“Up 7lbs! I’ve been stuck at 110lbs for years. I am now at 117! I have a very fast metabolism and on top of that, I live an active lifestyle being a personal trainer. I’m always following up with myself, tracking my progress to make sure I’m going forward and not back! Along with any goal, you have to continually put in work day in and day out. If you fall off for a day or go on vacation here and there, IT’S OK! Keep your G O A L S in sight! Reset, refocus and recharge so you can keep the momentum going! You’ve got this,” she captioned an Instagram pic of herself holding up her shirt and showing off her washboard stomach.

As previously reported by Heavy, Engbino works as a personal trainer at Point Loma Sports Club, located in San Diego, California.

“I’m an energetic Fitness Trainer with a strong background in Competitive Fitness Preparation and Bikini Posing. I love working with all fitness levels and am highly motivated to help you reach your fitness goals. Life is a journey, and to be able to impact and enhance someone’s overall quality of life and their day to day enjoyment is a blessing,” reads Engbino’s bio on the Point Loma Sports Club’s website.

In addition to being a personal trainer, Engbino is also a two-time nationally qualified NPC Bikini contestant.

