Milwaukee Bucks Roster & Starting Lineup Against Toronto Raptors

It’s been confirmed that both Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kawhi Leonard will be out for tonight’s game in Milwaukee, giving the highly-anticipated matchup an entirely different look as both stars remain on the bench. The two teams will still put on a show, though–both have roster depth that can be mostly credited with their shared perfect records.

For the Bucks, Khris Middleton and Eric Bledsoe will be looked to for leadership on the floor, and Middleton isn’t worried about picking up the slack.

When asked about how the Bucks would prepare to face the Raptors without Leonard, Middleton replied that they haven’t changed a thing about their gameplan.

“The Raptors are still a good team. Just like when Giannis is out, we feel like we’re still a good team. Toronto probably feels the same way, so we still gotta take them seriously and not let our guard down just because one of their main guys is out.”

Bucks Projected Starting Lineup Against the Raptors

PG – Eric Bledsoe

SG – Malcolm Brogdon

SF – Khris Middleton

PF – Ersan Ilyasova

C – Brook Lopez

Bucks Roster for Tonight

PG – Bledsoe, DiVincenzo, Dellavedova

SG – Brogdon, Connaughton

SF – Middleton, Snell, Brown

PF – Ilyasova, Wilson

C – Lopez, Henson, Maker