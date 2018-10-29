Milwaukee Bucks Roster & Starting Lineup Against Toronto Raptors

It’s been confirmed that both Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kawhi Leonard will be out for tonight’s game in Milwaukee, giving the highly-anticipated matchup an entirely different look as both stars remain on the bench. The two teams will still put on a show, though–both have roster depth that can be mostly credited with their shared perfect records.
For the Bucks, Khris Middleton and Eric Bledsoe will be looked to for leadership on the floor, and Middleton isn’t worried about picking up the slack.
When asked about how the Bucks would prepare to face the Raptors without Leonard, Middleton replied that they haven’t changed a thing about their gameplan.
“The Raptors are still a good team. Just like when Giannis is out, we feel like we’re still a good team. Toronto probably feels the same way, so we still gotta take them seriously and not let our guard down just because one of their main guys is out.”
Bucks Projected Starting Lineup Against the Raptors
PG – Eric Bledsoe
SG – Malcolm Brogdon
SF – Khris Middleton
PF – Ersan Ilyasova
C – Brook Lopez
Bucks Roster for Tonight
PG – Bledsoe, DiVincenzo, Dellavedova
SG – Brogdon, Connaughton
SF – Middleton, Snell, Brown
PF – Ilyasova, Wilson
C – Lopez, Henson, Maker
