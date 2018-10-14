NFL Odds: Week 6 Betting Lines & Trends

There are four rookie quarterbacks starting in the NFL. They are the Arizona Cardinals’ Josh Rosen, the Buffalo Bills’ Josh Allen, the Cleveland Browns’ Baker Mayfield and the New York Jets’ Sam Darnold. All four won last week. It was the first time in the Super Bowl era that rookie quarterbacks went 4-0 or better in a single week.

Could it happen again in Week 6? Doubtful.

Rosen’s Cardinals, previously winless, were hugely outgained in San Francisco last Sunday but the recipients of five 49ers giveaways in their upset. Arizona is the biggest underdog on the Week 6 NFL betting lines at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com, getting 10.5 points at the Minnesota Vikings.

Remember, the Vikings were 17-point home favorites in Week 3 against Allen’s Bills and were stunned 27-6. Arizona has lost its past nine at Minnesota by an average margin of more than 14 points.

Allen’s Bills were upset winners over the Tennessee Titans last week and now are getting 10 points Sunday at the Houston Texans, who have covered just one of their past 10 overall. Houston has won back-to-back games, though, for the first time in two years.

The Browns haven’t been over .500 since late in the 2014 season when Mayfield was a young pup in college. Cleveland can get to 3-2-1 on Sunday with a win over the visiting Los Angeles Chargers, who are 1-point favorites. The last time the Chargers visited Cleveland it resulted in the Browns’ lone win spanning the 2016-17 seasons. Cleveland has covered the past six in the series.

Finally, Darnold’s Jets are 2.5-point home underdogs to an Indianapolis Colts team that is on extra rest after losing on Thursday in Week 5 but also really beaten up. New York has covered eight of its past 11 at home according to the OddsShark NFL Database.

Fans of the Los Angeles Rams and Kansas City Chiefs can just about start making playoff plans. Those are the only two unbeaten teams left in the NFL. Since the current playoff format was instituted in 1990, 88.2 percent of teams to start 5-0 made the postseason.

It’s the second straight year Kansas City has started 5-0, and it won the AFC West in 2017. The Chiefs, however, are 3-point underdogs Sunday night at the New England Patriots in a potential AFC title game preview. Kansas City has won and covered seven of its past eight as an underdog.

The Rams could be in a trap situation with possible wintry weather facing their high-powered offense at the Denver Broncos. Los Angeles is a touchdown favorite. The Broncos have been the worst bet in the NFL dating to early last year, covering just two of their previous 17.

Check out OddsShark on Twitter and Instagram or head to YouTube for betting picks and analysis on this week’s top games. You can also download the free odds tracker app.