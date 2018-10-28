NFL Odds: Week 8 Betting Lines & Trends

One major storyline this NFL season as some teams reach the halfway point of their regular-season schedule has been the abundance of overtime games. For the first time in league history, there has been at least one overtime game each of the first seven weeks.

That trend started in Cleveland on the first Sunday as the Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers tied at 21 – thanks to both kickers missing potential winners in the OT. They meet again in Pittsburgh this Sunday with the Steelers off their bye week, still without Le’Veon Bell and 8-point favorites on the NFL Week 8 betting lines at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

The Browns, who have played four OT games, are looking to end a 14-game skid (by an average margin of nearly 13 points) in the Steel City.

Another trend this year has been close games: There were 61 decided by one score through seven weeks, the second-most in league history that deep into a season. The New Orleans Saints visit the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday night, and oddsmakers expect another close game with it listed as a pick’em on the NFL odds.

Those clubs met at U.S. Bank Stadium last January in the divisional round of the playoffs, and the Vikings won on the most unlikely playoff touchdown in NFL annals. It’s now called the “Minneapolis Miracle.” The Saints have been money of late in October, covering 11 of their past 12 in the month according to the OddsShark NFL Database.

The last London game of the year and with a 9:30am ET start is the Philadelphia Eagles and Jacksonville Jaguars. Of course, the Eagles won last season’s Super Bowl and the Jaguars nearly got there but both are struggling in 2018 with 3-4 records. Philadelphia is a 3.5-point favorite. The Jags like being underdogs, covering nine of their past 12 as one.

Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers had never been more than an 8-point underdog in a game he started in his NFL career, but his Packers are +9 at the unbeaten Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. Green Bay is 2-7 ATS in its past nine overall. The Rams are 7-0 for the first time since 1985 and lead the league in point differential.

Don’t completely rule out the Buffalo Bills pulling the upset Monday night as 14-point home underdogs to the New England Patriots. Remember, the Bills were +17 at Minnesota in Week 3 and pulled the biggest NFL point-spread upset in more than 20 years. New England has covered its past four in Buffalo, however.

