NFL Odds: Point Spreads & Trends Week 7

Nothing changes a line in the NFL like a starting quarterback being ruled out due to injury. As of this writing, two first-string QBs will not play in Week 7.

The Buffalo Bills will be without rookie Josh Allen when they visit Andrew Luck and the Indianapolis Colts. Allen’s former backup, Nathan Peterman, has been so atrocious during limited action since last year that the Bills recently signed veteran journeyman Derek Anderson off the street and he’ll start. The Colts opened as 6.5-point favorites at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com, but that number has moved to 7.5 points and could get higher. Buffalo has covered four of the past five against Indy.

Another AFC East team will be missing its starting quarterback as the Miami Dolphins host the Detroit Lions. Miami surprised everyone by ruling out Ryan Tannehill with a mystery shoulder injury last Sunday morning, and the Dolphins went out and stunned the Chicago Bears as 7-point underdogs behind Brock Osweiler. He gets the call again against Detroit, which opened as a 4-point underdog but is now a 3-point favorite.

Just one player in league history has opened a season with seven consecutive games of 100 yards receiving. Minnesota’s Adam Thielen can join the Houston Oilers’ Charley Hennigan (1961) in that group Sunday at the New York Jets. The Vikings are -3.5 but have covered just once in their past seven as a favorite, according to the OddsShark NFL Database. The overall NFL record for consecutive games with 100 yards receiving is eight.

Speaking of records, New Orleans Saints QB Drew Brees set the all-time league passing yardage record in his last game and can become the fourth player in league history with at least 500 touchdown passes Sunday. Brees needs just one with his team a 2.5-point underdog at the Baltimore Ravens.

The biggest spread on the board fittingly involves the NFL’s lone unbeaten as the Los Angeles Rams are 10-point favorites at the NFC West rival San Francisco 49ers – this was originally scheduled for Sunday night but “flexed” out for Cincinnati Bengals at Kansas City Chiefs. The 49ers have covered their past five against the Rams, but none of those Rams teams were as good as this one.

Any NFL fans interested in morning football are in luck in Week 7 as the Tennessee Titans and Los Angeles Chargers kick off from Wembley Stadium in London at 9:30am ET. Los Angeles is a 6.5-point favorite. Somehow, the Titans have failed to cover the past 10 in this series, although none of those were in England.

