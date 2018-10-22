NFL Power Rankings Week 8: Saints & Chargers Keep Winning

Football has often been described as a game of inches, and the words never felt truer than NFL Week 7. One play changed the outcome of multiple games and altered our latest NFL power rankings.

A missed extra point gave the Saints a win over the Ravens instead of sending the game into overtime. It was the first missed extra point of Justin Tucker's career. A missed field goal cost the Cowboys a chance to defeat their NFC East rival in overtime. A penalty pushed a 47-yard field goal back to 52-yards, which seemed to greatly impact Dallas' attempt that hit the upright to seal the Redskins victory.

The Titans opted to go for two against the Chargers, but the aggressiveness backfired as Los Angeles kept their winning streak alive. Chicago was inches away from tying the Patriots to send the game to overtime. After the Bears completed a Hail Mary pass, the Patriots stopped them just short of the goal line. The Bucs needed a field goal in overtime to defeat the Browns.

The Rams, Chiefs & Patriots Are the Class of the NFL

Things were much more comfortable for a couple of teams high in our power rankings. Both the Chiefs and Rams had their games decided early. Patrick Mahomes continued to do absurd things on primetime as the Chiefs bounced back against the Bengals. The Rams received little pushback against the 49ers, and it was their defense that was the story of the game.

The Patriots received a boost from recent addition Josh Gordon, who had his best game he has had in a Patriots uniform. After the game, James White spoke about how much Gordon has bought into the system since arriving in New England.

“He’s working extremely hard,” White told Boston.com. “He’s buying in. Just paying attention to everything the coaches have been talking to him about. He’s playing hard. He’s been making big plays for us. He had a huge play toward the end of the game, and a huge fourth-down conversion, too. We have a lot of guys stepping up, making plays, nobody really cares who gets to shine. Just go out there and make a play if the ball comes your way.”

