NFL Power Rankings Week 9 2018: Chiefs, Saints & Rams Impress

The theme of our weekly NFL power rankings continues to be two stories. The Rams are the top team in the NFL and are finding new ways to win each week. Finally, this season has been defined by the Patrick Mahomes show and there are no signs of it slowing down anytime soon.

Mahomes has already thrown for 2,526 yards, 26 touchdowns and just six interceptions. The Chiefs quarterback is completing more than 65 percent of his passes with a quarterback rating of 115. More importantly, the Chiefs are one of the top teams in the NFL. These impressive stats from NFL.com show just how historic Mahomes' play has been.

Mahomes became the fourth QB in NFL history with 25-plus passing TDs in the first eight games of season, joining Peyton Manning (2013; 29 TDs), Tom Brady (2007; 30 TDs) and Peyton Manning (2004; 26 TDs). Previous three set the all-time, single-season pass TD record and won MVP. Mahomes is on pace to throw for 5,051 pass yards and 52 pass TD this season -- would be second-most TDs in NFL history. Mahomes has 300-plus passing yards in seven straight games, tied for the fourth-longest streak in NFL history (Drew Brees twice got to 9 games; Andrew Luck, 8; Peyton Manning, 7). Mahomes as many pass TD in eight games this season (26) as Alex Smith had during the 2017 season (26).

The Rams Are More Than Just Their Offense

Many have credited the Rams offense for their success this season, but Los Angeles is also getting stellar play from their other units to keep their unbeaten streak alive. This week, it was the Rams' special teams that forced a key fumble to prevent Aaron Rodgers' comeback attempt.

“What a hard-fought win," McVay said per Turf Show Times. "Our team did an excellent job just finding a way to get it done. Can’t say enough about our players’ resilience, their ability to just stick together, stay connected. It didn’t start off great at all for us offensively, and that was a result of some of the situations I put us in. But, the guys settled in. We made some plays at the end of the half. I thought it was huge to be able to have our special teams pin them down deep, resulting in a safety to get us on the board from the start. Then, really, when you just look at really playing complementary football – offense, defense, special teams – all three phases, having to come through and make plays that were instrumental for the outcome."

The Saints are another team with an impressive offense who won this week because of their defense. New Orleans forced two critical turnovers that allowed the Saints to seal a victory against the Vikings.

"Obviously, the turnover in the second quarter was a big turning point in the game," Saints head coach Sean Payton said per NewOrleansSaints.com. "You can call it a ten-point swing, you can call it a fourteen-point swing, based on where they were on the field. That was a big play for us—the fumble recovery—that led to points. So, I’m pleased with the win. We still have a lot of things that we have to correct."

